Vistin Pharma ASA: Invitation to Q1 2021 conference call
Oslo, Norway, 16 April 2021
Vistin Pharma ASA will release its first quarter 2021 results on Friday 23rd of April 2021. Vistin Pharma will host a conference call for all shareholders and interested parties on Friday 23rd of April at 08:30 CET. There will be a Q&A session following the management discussion.
The conference call will be held in Norwegian.
The first quarter conference call will be available via web and audio through the following access points:
Telephone conference:
Confirmation Code:…….. 4598958
International Dial-In:…….. +44 (0) 2071 928338
Norway, Oslo:……………. +47 21563015
United States, New York: +1 6467413167
Webcast:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rso5ngk4
*****
For further information, please contact:
Alexander Karlsen
CFO
+47 97053621
alexander.karlsen@vistin.com
About Vistin Pharma | www.vistin.com
Vistin Pharma is a Norwegian pharmaceutical company producing Metformin Hydrochloride (API). The Metformin is also available as Direct Compressible lubricated granules. As a solely dedicated European Metformin producer, Vistin Pharma is a well-positioned supplier to leading pharmaceutical companies. Vistin Pharma is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and has highly qualified employees and a dedicated manufacturing facility in Kragerø.