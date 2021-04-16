LIDDS Annual Report 2020

2 days ago Staff

UPPSALA, SWEDEN – LIDDS publishes Annual Report for 2020

The Annual Report is attached to this press release and alos available on LIDDS website: https://liddspharma.com/investors/#financial-reports.

For more information, please contact:
Monica Wallter, CEO, LIDDS   +46 (0)737 07 09 22  monica.wallter@liddspharma.com

LIDDS AB is required to disclose this information pursuant to Nasdaq First North Growth Market – Rulebook. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the aforementioned contact person, on April 16, 2021 at 15:00 CET.
  
LIDDS AB (publ) is a Swedish-based pharmaceutical company with a unique drug delivery technology NanoZolid®. NanoZolid® is a clinically validated drug development technology and superior in its ability to provide a controlled and sustained release of active drug substances for up to six months. LIDDS has licensing agreements where NanoZolid is combined with antiandrogens and in-house development projects in clinical and preclinical phase for cytostatics and immunoactive agents. LIDDS (LIDDS) shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Redeye AB, certifiedadviser@redeye.se, +46 (0)8 121 576 90, is a certified adviser to LIDDS. For more information, please visit www.liddspharma.com.

Attachment

