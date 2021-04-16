Cerner to Release First Quarter 2021 Earnings Results May 5

2 days ago Staff

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cerner Corporation (Nasdaq: CERN) today announced it will release its first quarter 2021 earnings results before the market opens Wednesday, May 5th. Following the release, the company will hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. CT that can be accessed via dial-in or webcast. On the call, Cerner will discuss its results and outlook and answer questions from the investment community. The call may also include discussion of Cerner developments and other material and forward-looking information about business and financial matters.

The dial-in number for the conference call is (678) 509-7542; the passcode is Cerner. The company recommends joining the call 15 minutes early for registration. An audio webcast will be available live and archived on Cerner’s website in the Investor Relations section.

About Cerner
Cerner’s health technologies connect people and information systems at thousands of contracted provider facilities worldwide dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers an integrated clinical and financial system to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial and operational needs, focused on people. For more information, visit Cerner.com, The Cerner Blog, The Cerner Podcast or connect on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter. Nasdaq: CERN. Health care is too important to stay the same.

Media Contact: Misti Preston, Public Relations, (816) 299-2037
Investor Contact: Allan Kells, Investor Relations, (816) 201-2445

 

More Stories

VASCEPA® (Icosapent Ethyl) Reported to Impact Vulnerable Coronary Plaque Features in New Analyses of EVAPORATE Study Presented as Late-Breaking Science at ESC Preventive Cardiology 2021

5 hours ago Staff

Core One Labs Negotiates Milestone Acquisition With Akome Biotech Ltd.

14 hours ago Staff

Elucid Presents Results of the EVAPORATE Study at ESC Preventive Cardiology 2021 Late Breakers

1 day ago Staff

You may have missed

VASCEPA® (Icosapent Ethyl) Reported to Impact Vulnerable Coronary Plaque Features in New Analyses of EVAPORATE Study Presented as Late-Breaking Science at ESC Preventive Cardiology 2021

5 hours ago Staff

Core One Labs Negotiates Milestone Acquisition With Akome Biotech Ltd.

14 hours ago Staff

Elucid Presents Results of the EVAPORATE Study at ESC Preventive Cardiology 2021 Late Breakers

1 day ago Staff

Why Women Need To Be Extra Careful When It Comes To Vein Health

1 day ago user

Avadel Presents New Data from its Pivotal REST-ON Phase 3 Trial of FT218, once-nightly sodium oxybate, at the 2021 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting

1 day ago Staff
error: Content is protected !!