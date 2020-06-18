Elastic Announces Enhanced Usability and Deeper Analysis Capabilities Across All Solutions to Help Customers Derive Insights from Data

Equipping Users with Enhanced Navigation, and Integrations with Updates to Elastic Enterprise Search, Observability, and Security Solutions

Launching a new Kibana user experience that delivers enhanced navigation, dashboard drilldowns, and visualizations

Enhancing Enterprise Search to make it even easier for business users to gain insights with intuitive and frictionless features

Expanding visibility with new Google Cloud Stackdriver integration, certificate monitoring capabilities, and service map health insights powered by machine learning

Streamlining security workflows and reducing context switching with new Atlassian Jira integration, interactive aggregation charts, and new Filebeat modules

Supporting enhanced cloud capabilities, adding more service regions across cloud providers, and offering easier, integrated purchase options for users

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. & AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced new capabilities across its Elastic Enterprise Search, Observability, and Security solutions, helping customers consume Elastic services more intuitively, onboard more data, and power deeper analysis and insights from that data.

Additionally, Elastic users benefit from new, enhanced capabilities in Elastic Cloud, which is now available in 35 regions and offers easier purchasing options across all major public cloud providers.

The updates across the Elastic solutions include:

Elastic Stack

Delivering enhanced navigation, dashboard drilldowns, and visualizations with:

A new side navigation in Kibana organized around use cases that groups the apps that matter to users under solutions (Observability and Security) built around users’ needs.

that groups the apps that matter to users under solutions (Observability and Security) built around users’ needs. More powerful dashboards with new drilldown capabilities and easier authoring in Kibana, delivering a streamlined process for adding and updating dashboard visualizations and metrics.

Enterprise Search

Equipping admins with powerful tools to manage modern search experiences with:

Enterprise authentication mechanisms seamlessly integrated with document-level authorization, bringing the combined power of both SAML-based and document-level authentication for a frictionless, secure, personalized, and scalable search experience.

bringing the combined power of both SAML-based and document-level authentication for a frictionless, secure, personalized, and scalable search experience. Configurable documents view in App Search to keep tabs on ingested data for more dynamic interactions with that data by searching, sorting, and filtering the content as it’s ingested, directly inside the App Search console without having to switch between screens.

Observability

Providing expanded visibility, monitoring, and intelligent service maps with:

Complete visibility into Google Cloud operations with an expanded Stackdriver integration that supports metrics collection from the Google Cloud operations suite, providing easy monitoring in the Elastic Stack to optimize and streamline cloud operations.

that supports metrics collection from the Google Cloud operations suite, providing easy monitoring in the Elastic Stack to optimize and streamline cloud operations. Certificate validity monitoring in Elastic Uptime to automatically track certificate validity and expiration dates on monitored hosts / services — users can view all the certificates detected from their deployed monitors on a single page in the Uptime app, along with relevant information like issuing authority and expiration date.

to automatically track certificate validity and expiration dates on monitored hosts / services — users can view all the certificates detected from their deployed monitors on a single page in the Uptime app, along with relevant information like issuing authority and expiration date. Machine-learning powered service maps that provide health insights via status indicators in Elastic APM that automatically pull data and color service nodes red, yellow, or green based on the severity of the anomaly score tied to the service performance.

Security

Enabling faster response, driving action, and eliminating blind spots with:

New Jira Service Desk, Jira Software, and Jira Core integration with Elastic case management, enabling faster response, streamlining workflows, and reducing context switching to enhance analyst productivity.

enabling faster response, streamlining workflows, and reducing context switching to enhance analyst productivity. Expanded user interface flexibility that gives security practitioners quicker access to the data they need and new ways to take immediate action with interactive aggregation charts that speed decision making and enable rapid successive hypothesis iterations.

that gives security practitioners quicker access to the data they need and new ways to take immediate action with interactive aggregation charts that speed decision making and enable rapid successive hypothesis iterations. New Filebeat modules that easily ingest network and endpoint data to eliminate blindspots and broaden the data immediately available to security teams.

Elastic Cloud

Simplifying operations, expanding deployment options, and streamlining billing for Elastic Cloud with:

Support for managing Elastic Cloud workloads using an API or command line interface , as well as the introduction of a dedicated coordinating node that combines ingest and query coordination into a single node, helping to scale with high ingest and query loads.

, as well as the introduction of a dedicated coordinating node that combines ingest and query coordination into a single node, helping to scale with high ingest and query loads. More deployment options across regions and cloud service providers, with service now available in Finland, London, Netherlands, Sao Paulo, Singapore, South Carolina, Taiwan, and Tokyo.

with service now available in Finland, London, Netherlands, Sao Paulo, Singapore, South Carolina, Taiwan, and Tokyo. AWS GovCloud in beta and FedRAMP Moderate ‘In-Process’ certification, providing increased support for public sector workloads.

Supporting Quotes:

“Elastic’s continued delivery of powerful observability solutions has helped us to keep innovating internally, streamlining our own digital transformation focused on IT operations and business performance,” said Oscar Narváez, Tools & Analytic Monitoring Manager, Entel Chile & Perú . “As a leading telecommunications and technology operator, it’s imperative that we promptly identify and mitigate production and service issues. By automating machine learning analysis with Elastic, our time to resolution was reduced by 80 percent – what used to take hours, now only takes minutes. The Elastic Stack is part of the backbone of our digital transformation initiative, providing invaluable visibility across Entel as a whole, and now we’re looking to continue our journey with Elastic, leveraging Elastic Cloud to centralize and scale our multinational operation.”

“As a leading telecommunications and technology operator, it’s imperative that we promptly identify and mitigate production and service issues. By automating machine learning analysis with Elastic, our time to resolution was reduced by 80 percent – what used to take hours, now only takes minutes. The Elastic Stack is part of the backbone of our digital transformation initiative, providing invaluable visibility across Entel as a whole, and now we’re looking to continue our journey with Elastic, leveraging Elastic Cloud to centralize and scale our multinational operation.” “The Elastic Stack provides us with valuable player action insights and a real-time view of our infrastructure. This allows us to immediately identify hardware or software problems before they interfere with the free-roam virtual reality experience we provide all around the world,” said Billy Arrigo, Data and Insights Analyst, Zero Latency VR. “Leveraging the Elastic Cloud and the Elastic Observability solution, we monitor the performance of our system through custom-built Kibana Dashboards and investigate issues that get reported by various beats hosted on our fleet of over 2,000 backpack PCs and other system infrastructure devices. This enables us to ensure a safe and immersive experience for our players, that is unlike anything they have ever done before.”

“Our customers are looking to get the most from their data – from ingestion to analysis and visualization – and with this launch, users benefit from more enhanced usability and deeper analytics across the Elastic Enterprise Search, Observability and Security solutions,” said Kevin Kluge, SVP, Engineering, Elastic. “We’ve introduced ingest management, which will make it vastly easier to manage thousands of agents in Elastic deployments. We’ve also continued to build on the modern, unified search experience provided by Workplace Search, and have simplified and expanded our cloud operations, with Elastic Cloud now available in 35 regions globally. All of the enhancements coming out of this launch equip our users with the innovative solutions they need to solve their business challenges.”

About Elastic:

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Everyone can get started with Elastic products and solutions quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

