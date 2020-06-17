PeaTos® Launches “Mask It Forward” Initiative as Nation Starts to Open Up

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cheetos–Remember when talking about masks meant Halloween was around the corner? We miss those days. Masks are here to stay and as the nation starts to open up again, masks will be a key component in our line of defense against the spread of COVID-19. PeaTos® – the rapidly growing upstart that has challenged Frito Lay’s dominance in snacking – knows that, and that’s why this month the brand is putting masks at the forefront with their “Mask It Forward” initiative. For the entire month of June, the company will donate a mask for every online purchase of its snacks.





PeaTos® is a revolutionary upstart with an irreverent sense of humor that has become known for its David vs Goliath battle against the 8,000 lb. cheetah of snacking (AKA Frito Lay through brands like Cheetos®, Doritos®, Funyuns®). Looking to disrupt the massive $20 billion salty snack market, CEO Nick Desai saw a large opportunity in a small ingredient: the mighty pea. Desai assembled a team of some of the brightest snack minds in the world to develop a product that tastes, crunches and satisfies like the best-selling snack brands in the country that everyone grew up with, but made from nutrient dense peas. PeaTos® swaps the corn base of its competitor with peas and removes the artificial components, thereby delivering the “junk food” experience of America’s favorite snacks without all the junk. The products are much higher in protein and fiber, and they are non-gmo, gluten-free, and contain no artificial ingredients.

PeaTos® will have several initiatives designed to enhance the use of masks including the continuing of exciting partnerships with Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) and DJ Skee’s curated radio platform Dash Radio. As a part of the “Mask It Forward” initiative, PeaTos® will donate (1) KN95 mask to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles for every online order received on Peatos.com. This will help supply lifesaving PPE to frontline workers which is crucial at this time.

To continue to spread the joy of masks, on June 25th at 5:00pm PT, PeaTos® is partnering with video streaming platform Twitch and curated digital radio platform Dash Radio for a virtual online event ‘Moms Unmasked’ that will broadcast on the Dash Radio Twitch Station twitch.tv/dashradio. This conversation will include Joyce Hawkins @mombreezyofficial, Chris Brown’s mother, along with some of your favorite irreverent internet stars and meme creators like @Snarkybreeders and @Momonmeltdown, among other surprise guests. These ‘Moms Unmasked’ will discuss their masked gaffes, how they have recreated their new fashion personas to include masks, and more. “Bringing some levity to the new normal is so important to us,” says Desai, “We’re so excited we can partner with Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Dash Radio, Twitch and our masked moms to spread some joy during this time.”

About PeaTos®:

Rapidly growing revolutionary snack brand PeaTos® is advancing its mission to create a new class of snacks that offer all the taste and crunch of America’s top selling “junk food” like Cheetos® and Funyuns® but by replacing the old-school base of corn with peas and removing the artificial stuff. Now you get all that junk food taste you crave with more benefits. PeaTos® is available in over 4,700 retailers including Kroger and its banner stores like Dillons, Ralphs, Food 4 Less and Smith’s. PeaTos® are also available at Vons, Pavilions, Albertsons, Safeway, Fairway Market, Sprouts, and online on Peatos.com, BetterSnacks.com and Amazon. Learn more at peatos.com, and find us on Facebook.com/peatosbrand, Twitter and Instagram.

Contacts

Snack It Forward



Dierdre Qualls



dierdre@snackitforward.com