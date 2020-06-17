AWS Is Preferred Cloud Provider for Genesys Cloud Customer Experience and Contact Center Platform

Powered by AWS, Genesys Cloud improves customer engagement for companies of all sizes worldwide

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced that Genesys has selected AWS as the preferred cloud provider for Genesys Cloud, an all-in-one solution and leading public cloud contact center platform. Organizations around the world use the platform to manage and improve customer relationships across any channel, including voice, text, web chat, and social. Genesys Cloud is built on and relies upon AWS’s comprehensive set of cloud services to quickly develop and deliver new features to customers, as well as to enable organizations to deploy and scale the platform rapidly. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Genesys Cloud has leveraged AWS’s highly reliable and secure global infrastructure to help organizations swiftly transition from centralized contact centers to remote contact centers, allowing service representatives to work from home and manage higher interaction volumes as a result of the crisis.

The Genesys Cloud platform uses a broad range of AWS services including compute, database, analytics, machine learning, storage, and security to enable organizations to deliver personalized experiences to their contact center customers even during peak demand. For example, to help generate real-time insights that guide human agents and chatbots during customer engagements, Genesys Cloud uses Amazon Athena for on-demand, serverless analysis of historical customer data, along with Amazon ElastiCache, a service that provides in-memory data storage and caching, to facilitate effective live interactions. To further enhance contact center responsiveness, Genesys Cloud indexes and queries customer interactions using Amazon DynamoDB, a key value database that delivers single-digit millisecond performance at any scale, enabling users to identify patterns in customer service requests around the world and accommodate extreme concurrency of requests. Built on AWS’s scalable and highly performant infrastructure, Genesys Cloud features a microservices architecture and robust application programming interfaces (API) to enable its customers to easily customize their experience by integrating third-party software such as business optimization and employee and customer engagement applications.

“ It’s more important than ever for organizations’ contact centers to be nimble so they can adjust their operations, pivot rapidly to remote work, and manage fluctuating demand at a moment’s notice. The depth of AWS services contribute to Genesys Cloud’s robust capabilities and scale, which enable organizations to ensure business continuity and maintain meaningful connections with their customers,” said Olivier Jouve, Genesys Executive Vice President and General Manager of Genesys Cloud. “ In addition, with AWS’s global infrastructure, we are putting Genesys Cloud within reach for even more organizations around the world, helping them improve customer engagement while meeting data sovereignty requirements.”

“ Genesys Cloud is a mission critical platform for some of the world’s largest brands, and because it was built on AWS, its customers benefit from the security, proven performance, and high availability of the world’s leading cloud,” said Mike Clayville, Vice President, Worldwide Commercial Sales at AWS. “ Using AWS’s unmatched portfolio of services and our capacity to scale, Genesys can instantly address peaks in customer demand at any time and continue providing the tools organizations rely on to deliver exceptional customer service over any channel.”

About Amazon Web Services

For 14 years, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. AWS offers over 175 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, robotics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), media, and application development, deployment, and management from 76 Availability Zones (AZs) within 24 geographic regions, with announced plans for nine more Availability Zones and three more AWS Regions in Indonesia, Japan, and Spain. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

About Genesys

Every year, Genesys® delivers more than 70 billion remarkable customer experiences for organizations in over 100 countries. Through the power of the cloud and AI, our technology connects every customer moment across marketing, sales and service on any channel, while also improving employee experiences. Genesys pioneered Experience as a Service℠ so organizations of any size can provide true personalization at scale, interact with empathy, and foster customer trust and loyalty. This is enabled by Genesys Cloud™, an all-in-one solution and the world’s leading public cloud contact center platform, designed for rapid innovation, scalability and flexibility. Visit www.genesys.com.

Genesys® is part of the AWS Partner Network. Genesys Cloud™is available in the AWS Marketplace.

Contacts

Amazon.com, Inc.



Media Hotline



Amazon-pr@amazon.com

www.amazon.com/pr