LexisNexis Appointed to UK Government Crown Commercial Service Framework for Media Monitoring and Associated Services

London, 1st June 2020 – RELX UK Limited, trading as LexisNexis, has been appointed to a new Crown Commercial Service framework agreement effective 1st June 2020. The framework offers media monitoring and evaluation services to all UK Government and Public Sector bodies.

For many years, LexisNexis has assisted public sector organisations and is delighted to be able to widen the scope of solutions available following this award. Public bodies making use of the agreement will now be able to access the full suite of LexisNexis media solutions including UK & international print, online webnews, broadcast monitoring, media evaluation, media contacts, social media monitoring, real-time analysis & reporting.

Chris McDonagh, Regional VP, LexisNexis: “Effective media monitoring and analysis is a top priority for communicators across government and the public sector. Our tools help public sector clients to understand and improve the effectiveness and impact of their communications. We are very proud to have been selected and are looking forward to continuing to support the diverse needs of UK Government and Public Sector bodies of all sizes and budgets.”

The agreement can be utilised by public bodies throughout the whole of the UK, including Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales. Public bodies wishing to take advantage of the terms negotiated under the new agreement should contact the Crown Commercial Service.

Anthony Gaffney, Media Intelligence Director, and Bobby Chadha, UK Government & Public Sector Lead, will manage all framework engagements.

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis Legal & Professional is a leading global provider of legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 10,600 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

The Nexis® Solutions division of LexisNexis Legal & Professional serves companies and organisations across the globe, offering premier news and corporate information through a portfolio of solutions, including the flagship and award-winning Nexis®. This unique combination of market-leading content and innovative technology helps business professionals make more insightful decisions by offering them quick and easy access to the latest news, facts and insights regarding their brand, clients, prospects, competitors, suppliers and industry trends.

About Crown Commercial Service

Crown Commercial Service supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. In 2018/19, CCS helped the public sector to achieve commercial benefits worth £945m – supporting world-class public services that offer best value for taxpayers.

Crown Commercial Service (CCS) is an Executive Agency of the Cabinet Office, supporting the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. To find out more about CCS, visit: www.crowncommercial.gov.uk

Follow us on Twitter: @gov_procurement

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/2827044

Media Contact

Rebecca Gillingham – UK Marketing Director

Nexis Solutions, a division of LexisNexis Legal & Professional

Tel: +44 (0) 330 161 1234 Mob: 07717 426779

Email: rebecca.gillingham@lexisnexis.co.uk

Source: RealWire