New Poll From Marketplace® and Edison Research Finds Largest Year-Over-Year Increase in Economic Anxiety Since 2015

One-third of American households lost income since the pandemic began and even more say they could not handle an unexpected expense of $250

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–New polling data released today from Marketplace® and Edison Research finds Americans’ economic anxiety has increased across nearly all demographic groups and income categories.

The poll, which explored Americans’ current outlooks on employment, found 69% of America’s workforce is either unemployed or in fear losing their job in the next 12 months. And, for those still working, confidence in finding a new job if they were to be laid off has completely collapsed.

In addition, for the first time, we asked respondents about access to food. The poll found 44% of Americans age 18 and over are afraid they will not be able to afford groceries, and more than half of Americans are afraid of a break in the food supply chain.

Marketplace and Edison Research have used poll responses to develop the Economic Anxiety Index®, a unique measure of the American economy. The number, on a scale from 0-100, is calculated from answers to a battery of questions. The Economic Anxiety Index® describes just how stressed out people feel about their personal financial situations. The higher the number, the more economic stress someone is feeling.

The Economic Anxiety Index® score for the latest poll is 35, up seven points from 28 in May 2019. This represents its highest year-over-year increase since the Index was first released in 2015.

Additional key findings include:

Unemployment and paying the bills

More than one-third of those who have applied for unemployment say they have been unsuccessful so far

More than half of homeowners with a mortgage are afraid they will be unable to make a payment

63% of those who filed or tried to file for unemployment said it was very or somewhat difficult

One-quarter of Americans who are currently working have experienced a pay cut

Government response

Most of those who are eligible are satisfied with the amount of money they will receive from government stimulus payments, with 81% saying they are either very or somewhat satisfied

Of those who say they are eligible, 62% have gotten their payment

Most recipients will be putting the money to day-to-day needs such as bills or groceries

Stay-at-home orders

Two-thirds of Americans think that continuing stay-at-home orders to limit the spread of COVID-19 is more important than relaxing stay at home orders to reopen the economy 81% of Democrats 47% of Republicans 65% of Independents

Nearly one in five Americans have not left their home at all in the last week

Read more about the findings from latest Marketplace-Edison Research Poll and the Economic Anxiety Index® at Marketplace.org.

Marketplace-Edison Research Poll methodology:

The Marketplace Edison Research Poll is a national survey of Americans ages 18 years and older. A total of 1,018 respondents were interviewed with 500 interviews conducted by telephone and 518 interviews conducted online. The interviews were conducted from April 23 – 28, 2020.

The data was weighted to match the most recent United States population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau for age, gender, race, income and region of the country.

