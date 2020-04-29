T-Mobile Donating Nearly 40,000 Phone Chargers to Hospitals Nationwide in Latest COVID-19 Relief Effort

Mobile phones are a lifeline for many isolated patients battling COVID-19 in our nation’s hospitals. Now, T-Mobile is teaming up with iHeartMedia to help keep them connected.

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–All across the country, COVID-19 patients are isolated in hospitals for treatment. Since the beginning of the pandemic, hospitals across the country have treated tens of thousands of people. And sometimes, those people came unprepared for a lengthy stay, so they don’t have the essentials … like a phone charger. And a phone charger has never been more essential. Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is doing something about that, teaming up with iHeartMedia — and even Verizon and AT&T in a show of solidarity — to donate nearly 40,000 phone chargers to hospitals nationwide so that isolated patients can stay connected to loved ones (and be reached by loved ones) at a time when they need it the most.

“In these trying times, there’s never been a more critical time to stay connected with loved ones — especially if your loved one is in the hospital,” said Janice V. Kapner, EVP and Chief Communications Officer at T-Mobile. “So we jumped at the chance to help with iHeartMedia’s efforts to ensure every hospital has a stash of phone chargers at the ready to keep people connected. Because that’s what we do at T-Mobile and throughout this pandemic, that’s where we’re focused — on keeping everyone connected.”

Patients are relying on their mobile phones more than ever right now — when in the hospital, it’s their connection to friends and family via phone calls, video chats, texts and social media. And, because they’re kept isolated from their friends and family, their smartphones may be the only way to hear and see their loved ones for days, and sometimes weeks. The last thing patients need to be worried about is whether they’ve got a charged phone, so T-Mobile is stepping up to make sure they won’t have to think twice about that. The Un-carrier has already supplied 20,000 chargers to hospitals in Seattle, New York City, Los Angeles, New Orleans and San Diego, and will continue to fulfill requests from hospitals nationwide. As part of its Businesses Doing Good, an initiative highlighting businesses like T-Mobile that are serving the communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, iHeartMedia will promote the campaign across its platforms including broadcast radio, digital and on social media. If your hospital needs phone chargers, reach out to iHeartMedia at AnnaBattagliese@iheartmedia.com.

T-Mobile has been mobilizing response and relief efforts in every area of business to continue providing connectivity during these challenging times. For more information on the latest COVID-19 relief efforts happening at T-Mobile, head here.

