Uno Radio Group and iHeartMedia Partner to Further Extend the iHeartRadio Brand in Puerto Rico

Uno Radio Stations Join iHeartRadio, Offering Puerto Rico’s Leading Broadcast Programming and Content to Digital Listeners Everywhere

NEW YORK & PUERTO RICO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Uno Radio Group, the broadcast leader in Puerto Rico for more than 30 years, and iHeartMedia, the leading audio company in America, today announced an exclusive partnership that will further extend the iHeartRadio brand into Puerto Rico.

Under the new agreement, Uno Radio Group’s listeners will have exclusive access to iHeartMedia’s leading content and programming including promotions and national contests for its nationally-recognized marquee events such as the iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina in Miami and the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. In addition, iHeartMedia’s advertising partners will have the opportunity to partner with Uno Radio Group’s stations on programs and advertising.

The partnership is part of iHeartMedia’s longstanding commitment to its multicultural listeners and communities including Puerto Rico, which is a top 20 Nielsen market. Reaching 92 percent of the Hispanic population on a monthly basis through its English and Spanish language programming, iHeartMedia reaches more Hispanics in the U.S. than any other media company. iHeartMedia is also at the digital forefront in connecting with the Hispanic audience through iHeartRadio, reaching nearly 10 million Hispanic adults monthly, while Uno Radio Group is the largest radio group in Puerto Rico with 14 stations operating in four different formats around the island.

“We are thrilled to partner with Uno to further expand the iHeartRadio brand to listeners in Puerto Rico,” said Hartley Adkins, COO of iHeartMedia Markets Group. “Uno Radio Group owns the largest footprint of radio stations in Puerto Rico and this partnership will allow us to build further awareness of the iHeartRadio brand to millions of new listeners across Puerto Rico and offer even more diverse content on our platform.”

“iHeartMedia is the number one audio company in the United States and this partnership allows us to further connect with listeners and consumers on a massive, national scale,” said Luis A. Soto, President of Uno Radio Group. “We are excited to team up with iHeartRadio, giving our listeners access to iHeartRadio’s exclusive content, while partnering on programming, advertising and one-of-kind branded events.”

In addition, beginning today, the Uno Radio Group’s 14 AM and FM stations will join iHeartRadio, the all-in-one digital music, podcast and live streaming radio service, bringing Puerto Rico’s most beloved brands and personalities to hundreds of millions of new listeners through the iHeartRadio app. In addition to iHeartRadio’s current offerings including thousands of live and digital radio stations, hundreds of thousands of podcasts, music playlists, custom Artist Radio stations and on demand, listeners on the iHeartRadio app will now have access to Uno’s leading content and programming including the legendary entertainment-focused salsa station, Salsoul; the reputable news network, Noti Uno; Adult Contemporary station, Fidelity; and Top 40 station, Hot.

iHeartRadio is currently available across the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, Canada and México. The all-in-one digital service has more than 135 million registered users, has been downloaded more than two billion times and is available on more than 250 devices spanning digital auto dashes, tablets, wearables and smartphones, on virtual assistants, smart speakers, TVs, gaming consoles and more. Listeners can download the app via Apple App Store or Google Play Store and listen online at iHeart.com.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month – and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. The company’s leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms, including more than 850 live broadcast stations in over 150 markets; digital radio via its iHeartRadio digital service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices; through its on-air influencers; social; branded iconic live music events; and podcasts as the #1 commercial podcast publisher. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics, targeting and attribution for its marketing partners with its SmartAudio product, using data from its massive consumer base. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

About Uno Radio Group

Uno Radio Group (URG) is the largest, locally O&O group of radio stations in Puerto Rico with a total of 14 stations in both the AM and FM bands, serving all demographics through its four formats of tropical, news talk, Spanish hot AC and an English Top 40 format, all of these offering live 24/7 programming with top local celebrities’ shows. URG also produces outdoor events and promotions, such as concerts and fairs.

Established in 1972, Uno Radio Group has been setting the pace as groundbreakers in the Puerto Rico market, holding top positions in local ratings and a steady presence within the industry’s main billing positions. In Puerto Rico, three out of ten listeners are tuning one of Uno Radio Group stations during the day. Besides being an industry leader, URG is also the largest radio employer on the island. With a strong digital and social media presence to complement each of their formats, this makes Uno Radio Group the largest radio group on the island.

Contacts

Stella Soto



Uno Radio Group



(787) 644-5329