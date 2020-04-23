Egan-Jones Recommends FOR ALL 12 TEGNA Director Nominees

All Three Proxy Advisory Firms Recommend Against Election of Soohyung Kim to TEGNA Board

TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today welcomed the recommendation by independent proxy advisory firm Egan-Jones Proxy Services (“Egan-Jones”), for TEGNA shareholders to vote on the GOLD proxy card “FOR ALL” 12 of TEGNA’s highly qualified, engaged and diverse director nominees at TEGNA’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, and to reject all of Standard General’s nominees.

Egan-Jones’ recommendation today follows Glass Lewis & Co.’s recommendation FOR ALL TEGNA director nominees and Institutional Shareholder Services Inc.’s recommendation to withhold on Soohyung Kim and two other Standard General nominees.

Egan-Jones writes:

“After evaluating the tenets of Tegna and Standard General, we determined that voting for the management’s slate is advisable, substantively and procedurally fair to, and in the best interests of Company and its shareholders…In our view, Tegna is in the right track of effectively executing strategies as a pure-play company, which translated to an improved financial and operational performance, and positive shareholder returns versus its peers.”

“As opposed to what we believe to be Standard General’s false and misleading claims, we strongly believe that Tegna has adequately carried out its M&A transactions by acquiring assets that rendered accretive outcome and value creation.”

“We believe that Tegna’s board has the right mix of skills, qualifications and expertise to lead the Company to continued growth and trajectory of success. Moreover, we commend the Company’s refreshed Board with diverse members, which we believe will deliver substantial contribution to the Company wherein innovation and advancement are paramount to its progress.”

“Also, given the remarkable performance of the Company, we do not recommend Standard General’s slate, as doing so could disrupt the momentum Tegna currently has. Unlike the management’s slate, we believe that Standard General’s nominees lack industry experience and a proven track record.”

“In addition, we are concerned with the possible conflicts of interest at other companies where Standard General nominees serve. As such, electing the dissident shareholders’ slate could pose serious harm to the well-being of the Company especially in this time of global pandemic.”

Howard Elias, Chairman of the Board, said, “Egan-Jones’ recommendation to support all of TEGNA’s highly qualified directors is further recognition of the performance of our Board and its strong shareholder orientation. It also underscores our deep concerns about Mr. Kim and the risks he and his nominees pose to TEGNA shareholders if elected to the Board.”

Shareholders are encouraged to visit TEGNAvalue.com to view more information about TEGNA's 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on April 30.

Certain statements in this communication may constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to a number of risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results or company actions to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by these statements, including risks relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its effect on U.S. and world financial markets, potential regulatory actions, changes in consumer behaviors and impacts on and modifications to TEGNA's operations and business relating thereto and TEGNA's ability to execute on its standalone plan.

TEGNA has filed a definitive proxy statement and form of GOLD proxy card with the SEC in connection with the solicitation of proxies for TEGNA's 2020 Annual Meeting of shareholders (the "Proxy Statement" and such meeting the "2020 Annual Meeting").

About TEGNA



TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 62 television stations in 51 markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks Justice Network and Quest. TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS) offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, email, social and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

