WarnerMedia and Charter Communications Announce Distribution Agreement for HBO Max

New Deal Makes Upcoming Streaming Platform Available to Charter Customers at Launch this May

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WarnerMedia, a division of AT&T Inc., and Charter Communications, Inc. announced today a new multiyear distribution agreement that will make HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s anticipated streaming platform, available to Charter customers when it launches next month. Through the pact, all of Charter’s existing HBO subscribers, including subscribers in its Spectrum Silver and Gold video packages, will automatically be given access to HBO Max and its greatly expanded programming offering for no additional charge and with no action required other than signing into the HBO Max app. All remaining and new customers will be able to purchase HBO Max directly from Charter.

“ Charter has been a longtime distributor of our networks and on-demand content, and a valued partner to our company,” said Rich Warren, president of WarnerMedia Distribution. “ We look forward to working together to bring HBO Max to Spectrum subscribers when the product launches next month.”

“ We are eager to provide Spectrum customers with the highly-anticipated HBO Max offering when it makes its debut next month,” said Tom Montemagno, Charter’s Executive Vice President, Programming Acquisition. “ This new premium streaming experience will be a welcome addition to Spectrum subscribers; we will offer HBO Max on a multitude of platforms for purchase by our video, broadband and mobile customers alike.”

HBO Max is WarnerMedia’s upcoming direct-to-consumer offering debuting in May 2020 with 10,000 hours of curated content and a programming slate that will offer something for everyone in the home. Anchored by the entire HBO service, the platform will also include an exciting slate of new original series, fan-favorite series and films from across WarnerMedia’s rich library and key third-party licensed programs and movies.

More information about Spectrum is available at www.spectrum.com.

About WarnerMedia

WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content from a diverse array of talented storytellers and journalists to global audiences through its consumer brands including: HBO MAX, HBO, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and others. WarnerMedia is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

About Charter

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 29 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The company also distributes award-winning news coverage, sports and high-quality original programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks and Spectrum Originals. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

Contacts

Lauren McCabe



WarnerMedia Distribution

212-275-6882



lauren.mccabe@turner.com

Maureen Huff



Charter Communications

203-428-0300



maureeen.huff@charter.com