Perfect Corp. Is Recognized for Outstanding AI Beauty Tech Retail Innovation in the 33rd Annual Edison Awards

Perfect Corp. receives the prestigious silver Edison Award for leadership in innovative AI and AR-powered retail solutions.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp, the beauty tech solutions provider behind the world’s leading virtual beauty try-on app YouCam Makeup, receives a silver award in the 33rd annual Edison Awards, recognizing their unprecedented advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), and machine learning innovation and real-world application across omni-channel retail touchpoints.

The prestigious Edison Awards, named after legendary inventor and businessman, Thomas Alva Edison, honors the leading innovators and innovations shaping their respective industry. This marks Perfect Corp.’s second consecutive Edison Award win, recognizing the superior YouCam technology that powers their extensive offerings of consumer and enterprise services. This year, Perfect Corp.’s YouCam platform and suite of apps was recognized as a trailblazer in the Innovative Services category for retail innovations which are re-shaping the online and in store beauty shopping experience for brands and retailers across the globe.

Perfect Corp. is recognized for its key innovations across AI and AR technologies that re-imagine the beauty experience for consumers, brands, and retailers alike. In addition to hyper-realistic virtual try-on effects, the application of YouCam’s AI capabilities has spanned beyond classic makeup try-ons to include skincare diagnostic, hair color testing, and personalized recommendations including products and foundation shade matching to fit a user’s specific facial attributes.

“We are honored to be recognized by the Edison Awards for our leadership in technology innovation and its real-world application to enhance the retail shopping journey,” shares Perfect Corp. founder and CEO, Alice Chang. “We continue to push the boundaries of AI and AR innovation that power the entire YouCam ecosystem, through extensive research and development that reimagine how we connect with beauty. Recent advancements in smart AI beauty tech and strategic application to real-life retail experiences have helped us master the demand for a personalized and engaged consumer shopping journey.”

“After a thorough review, the Edison Awards Judges recognize YouCam platform and suite of apps as a game-changing innovation standing out among the best new products and services launched in their category,” said Frank Bonafilia, Executive Director of the Edison Awards.

Perfect Corp.’s smart beauty tech solutions are used by over 250 brands and retailers around the globe and help to provide a customized consumer shopping experience that meets consumer demand. For more information on Perfect Corp.’s complete AI beauty tech solutions visit perfectcorp.com.

