Feeling Restless? Time to Get WILD at Home With a Full Week of Incredible Destinations on Nat Geo WILD

Beginning Monday, April 13, Nat Geo WILD Brings the World’s Top Destinations and Their Wild Inhabitants Directly Into Your Living Room

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Calling all adventure-seekers, wildlife lovers and restless explorers! Starting to feel cooped up? Need to get out and explore but are still under a “stay at home” order? Well, let Nat Geo WILD take the reins to charter your next wild experience; all you have to do is #StayAtHome.

From Monday to Friday, April 13 to 17, 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. ET/PT, Nat Geo WILD will take you around the globe with stops at more than 35 stunning destinations that showcase the diverse wildlife that inhabits them. You’ll continue your journey to a myriad of colorful destinations from Saturday to Sunday, April 18 to 19, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET/PT.

From the wildlife of Yellowstone that dwells amid America’s largest supervolcano, to the vast Russian woodlands that are filled with the rarest of carnivores, to those surviving in unpredictable waters off the pristine Bahama shores, Nat Geo is on board to bring the wild, wide world right to you.

“With our breadth of programming and wildlife footage, we figured what better way to accommodate everyone’s thirst for adventure and love of animals while adjusting to the unprecedented impact this crisis is having on our lives,” says Geoff Daniels, EVP, National Geographic Global Unscripted Entertainment. “My hope is that the power of our platforms and rich history of inspired storytelling from around the world will be the perfect antidote to your cabin fever.”

Major TV providers are on board, too! AT&T U-Verse, Comcast Xfinity, Cox, DIRECTV, DISH, Frontier, Liberty Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico Telephone, Sling and Verizon Fios are offering a 30-day free preview of Nat Geo WILD throughout the month of April (check your TV provider to see what time frame applies to you!)

So, don’t let being at home stop you! Next destination: Your couch. Passport: Your remote. Travel safe!

Select your next epic adventure from one (or all) of the following WILD at Home programs, and make sure to check on the live schedule HERE.

See something you like? You can take Nat Geo WILD’s journey a step further and be there, too — keep your friends and family updated on your whereabouts with these virtual Zoom backgrounds: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/u3xynfrgwtr5mav/AACYfHKjEvzQTx690KKTDVbZa?dl=0

Wild Alaska



Thursday, April 16, at 1 p.m. ET and Saturday, April 18, at 3 p.m. ET



The rugged coast of our biggest state harbors the most incredible wildlife in America. When winter breaks, animals must make the most of the endless sunshine before this world closes again into darkness. This is the story of the creatures that endure this harsh reality along the shoreline — Alaska’s life on the edge.

Wild Arctic



Thursday, April 16, at 2 p.m. ET



From the Arctic islands still being forged by the fire of its volcanoes, to the punishing frozen landscape of the tundra, to the vast snow forests of the Taiga (the world’s largest biome) that wraps itself around the entire globe, this series captures the planet’s toughest creatures in their most spectacular habitats.

Wild Argentina



Wednesday, April 15, at 1 p.m. ET



Argentina is the ultimate land of extremes — it boasts a subtropical north, a polar south, a rainforested east and a mountainous west, creating a country with some of the greatest biological diversity on Earth.

Wild Atlantic



Wednesday, April 15, at 8 p.m. ET



Meet the amazing, surprising and resilient inhabitants of the Atlantic — a vast ocean that stretches from Arctic to Antarctic and from sun-drenched, tropical reefs to crushing, abyssal depths. The world’s most powerful currents, ferocious hurricanes and huge chains of undersea volcanoes make this dynamic ocean phenomenally rich with life, but only for those that can survive its challenges.

Wild Australia



Thursday, April 16, at 8 p.m. ET and Sunday, April 19, at 11 a.m. ET



Australia is a continent of natural wonders! This four-part series takes you to the kingdom of the kangaroo and red rocks with breathtaking, aerial footage; riveting, super-slow-motion and extraordinary animal stories.

Wild Bahamas



Monday, April 13, at 1 p.m. ET and Wednesday, April 15, at 12 a.m. ET



Wild Bahamas captures the textures and shapes of the Bahamas, including mangroves, sand flats, corals and deep-blue waters, which harbor an extraordinary range of creatures like oceanic whitetip sharks, iguanas, dolphins, tree crabs and fish — all of which have special relationships with the geography as they pass through their life cycles.

Wild China



Tuesday, April 14, at 6 p.m. ET



With splendor, scale and romance, Wild China lifts the veil on the world’s most enigmatic and magnificent country, delving into its vibrant habitats to reveal a land of unbelievable natural complexity.

Wild Colombia



Wednesday, April 15, at 10 a.m. ET



Colombia’s landscapes are vast and hugely diverse. Mangroves meander through grasslands, while expanses of mirrorlike wetlands fringe verdant rainforests. Snow-capped peaks emerge from mountain slopes clad in misty-cloud forests. This mix of pristine environments supports an enormous wealth of unique plants, as well as an extraordinary array of spectacular creatures.

Wild Congo



Friday, April 17, at 8 p.m. ET



The Congo is more powerful and dangerous than any other river, yet a sanctuary and home for some of the most wonderful creatures on our Earth. Wild Congo follows the second largest river on Earth from its source in Zambia on its journey through marshland areas and rainforests.

Wild Galápagos



Wednesday, April 15, at 1 a.m. ET



Wild Galápagos is a stunning, immersive dive into the majestic underwater world of the Galápagos Islands. National Geographic’s Pristine Seas team, comprising world-renowned scientists and filmmakers, is setting out to explore these legendary islands like never before.

Wild Hawaii



Monday, April 13, at 11 a.m. ET and Wednesday, April 15, at 10 p.m. ET



Nat Geo WILD takes us on an untamed journey to Hawaii, a place that through an alchemy of fire, ice and water, has transformed itself from a volcanic wasteland into a paradise on Earth.

Wild Indonesia



Tuesday, April 14, at 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET



The 17,000 islands that compose the nation of Indonesia stretch more than 3,000 miles along the equator, bridging Asia and Australasia. Indonesia’s natural habitats vary widely: on some islands, tropical forests climb from steamy lowlands to mountain slopes; on others, parched savanna thrives.

Wild Japan



Tuesday, April 14, at 1 p.m. ET



Japan has some of the most crowded cities on Earth, but there are still many places where nature thrives. Throughout these exquisite islands, there is still a strong connection between people and wildlife and plants, both symbolically and literally — the very landscape in which they live dictates all their lives.

Wild Korea



Tuesday, April 14, at 10 p.m. ET South Korea boasts areas of great wilderness with intriguing animals, some of which share extraordinary relationships with humankind. Where sprawling cities meet the wilderness, where land meets the sea and at the hostile frontier between north and south, wildlife flourishes — and scientists are devoting more resources than ever before to studying these hidden habitats.

Wild Mississippi



Monday, April 13, at 2 a.m. ET



This blue-chip natural-history series reveals the rarely seen magic of the longest river system in the United States and the drama of the creatures that are drawn to the Mississippi for their survival.

Wild New Zealand



Thursday, April 16, at 5 p.m. ET and Sunday, April 19, at 9 a.m. ET



Cast adrift in our world’s greatest ocean, life in New Zealand went its own way. Millions of years of isolation created a secret paradise with unique wildlife that plays by different rules: penguins that nest in the forest; parrots that play in the snow; and predators that have survived since prehistory. And just a few centuries ago, it became the very last great landmass to be discovered and settled by man.

Wild Russia



Thursday, April 16, at 12 a.m. ET



From deserts to semiarid steppe, dense forests and Arctic tundra, Russia is a wild land of striking contrasts and home to some of the rarest species on Earth. Here, they carve out their existence in one of the world’s last great wildernesses.

Wild Scotland



Friday, April 17, at 12 p.m. ET



The islands of the Hebrides are a superb place for wildlife. In a world of towering cliffs, white-sand beaches and cold, clear seas lives an unforgettable cast of wild animals — otters, eagles, red deer, seals, dolphins and basking sharks. But living here isn’t easy. Battered by a wild ocean and some of Europe’s most unpredictable weather, the only certainty here is constant change.

Wild Sri Lanka



Tuesday, April 14, at 9 p.m. ET



This three-part series reveals the spectacular nature and amazing wildlife of Sri Lanka, an island in the Indian Ocean that harbors an incredible variety of species.

Wild Thailand



Tuesday, April 14, at 12 a.m. ET



Thailand is a land of incredible beauty with more than 50 protected national parks accounting for nearly 10 percent of the country’s surface. But its stunning array of wildlife is often forgotten and rarely seen. Filmed over five years and featuring rare and intriguing species, this two-part series presents the most complete high-definition showcase of wildlife in Thailand.

Wild Yellowstone



Monday, April 13, at 7 p.m. ET



Yellowstone challenges every animal that lives in this Rocky Mountain wilderness — in summer, it pitches them into battle against one another for food, territories and mates, and in winter, it forces them into a struggle for survival.

About National Geographic:

National Geographic Partners LLC (NGP), a joint venture between the National Geographic Society and Disney, is committed to bringing the world premium science, adventure and exploration content across an unrivaled portfolio of media assets. NGP combines the global National Geographic television channels (National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo MUNDO, Nat Geo PEOPLE) with National Geographic’s media and consumer-oriented assets, including National Geographic magazines; National Geographic studios; related digital and social media platforms; books; maps; children’s media; and ancillary activities that include travel, global experiences and events, archival sales, licensing and e-commerce businesses. Furthering knowledge and understanding of our world has been the core purpose of National Geographic for 132 years, and now we are committed to going deeper, pushing boundaries, going further for our consumers … and reaching millions of people around the world in 172 countries and 43 languages every month as we do it. NGP returns 27 percent of our proceeds to the nonprofit National Geographic Society to fund work in the areas of science, exploration, conservation and education. For more information visit natgeotv.com or nationalgeographic.com, or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Google+, YouTube, LinkedIn and Pinterest.

Contacts

Shana Blackman, 856-701-7745, shana.blackman@natgeo.com

Kate Schroeder, 240-477-9873, kate.schroeder@bullseyecomm.com