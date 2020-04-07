Asia-Pacific OTT TV & Video Industry Forecast to 2025 – 417 Million SVOD Subscriptions Expected, Despite the Negative Impact from the Coronavirus and the Chinese Economic Downturn – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Asia-Pacific OTT TV & Video Industry Forecasts” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Despite the negative impact from the coronavirus and the Chinese economic downturn, Asia-Pacific will have 417 million SVOD subscriptions by 2025, up from 269 million in 2019.

China will have 269 million SVOD subscriptions in 2025 – or 65% of the region’s total. India will supply a further 45 million – more than double its 2019 total.

Three Chinese companies will top the Asia-Pacific SVOD subscriber rankings in 2025 – with two recording 100 million subscribers. Never expected to operate as standalone platforms in China, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video will take fourth and fifth places respectively.

China will also dominate the SVOD revenue rankings. The top five platforms [Tencent Video, Iqiyi, Netflix, Disney+ and Youku Tudou] will account for two-thirds of the region’s SVOD revenues by 2025.

This 212-page PDF, PowerPoint and excel report provides extensive research for 22 territories. Covering movies and TV episodes, the report comes in three parts:

Outlook: Forecasts for 22 countries in a 49-page PowerPoint document full of charts, graphs and bullet points;

Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2025 for 22 countries by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and by OTT revenues for movies and TV episodes. As well as summary tables by country and by platform;

Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 96-page PDF document.

