Samba TV and The Trade Desk Expand Partnership Globally

Companies expand US television partnership globally with initial launch in Australia, helping advertisers unlock the power of TV through insights on viewing habits across digital and linear TV

SYDNEY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Samba TV, the leading provider of consumer cross-screen television insights and analytics, and global advertising technology platform The Trade Desk (Nasdaq: TTD) today announced the expansion of their US partnership to international markets beginning in Australia.

The integration of Samba TV’s data in The Trade Desk platform will provide Australian clients with cross-screen planning and targeting capabilities to find specific TV audiences across every addressable screen based on their prior television viewing behaviours. The announcement will complement cross-industry efforts in Australia, including the launch of Virtual Australia, or ‘VOZ,’ to provide all-screen, cross-platform reporting.

Built into a global network of more than 26 million Smart televisions, Samba TV’s core data is generated by the company’s proprietary Automated Content Recognition (ACR) technology to provide robust and actionable insights into what consumers are actually watching across Broadcast Linear, Cable and OTT video and the effectiveness of advertising campaigns. The expansion of the partnership globally will provide advertisers with insights to assess content consumption and advertising effectiveness across addressable television screens.

“ We’re delighted to deepen our partnership with a market leader like The Trade Desk that shares our mission to enhance the impact of programmatic advertising using the power of advanced capabilities of our TV viewership data and audience insights,” said Dan Ackerman, Chief Revenue Officer, Samba TV. “ Australia is one of the most innovative media markets in the world and advertisers here are looking for the most advanced tools to boost audience reach, optimise campaign frequency and deepen audience insight. Together we will bring these capabilities to market for the first time.”

“ TV consumption is changing and 2020 will be a watershed year for cross-screen measurement in Australia,” stated James Bayes, GM Australia New Zealand, The Trade Desk. “ Samba’s launch, made available first via The Trade Desk, together with the introduction of VOZ, will fundamentally change TV planning and reporting in Australia. We’re fully committed to supporting the growth of the TV industry through innovative data solutions that maximise the impact of premium, professionally produced content.

The partnership builds on the successful collaboration between the companies in the United States launched in 2019.

Key planning and targeting benefits to advertisers will include:

Extending reach by using cross-screen reach and frequency metrics to plan and automatically optimize TV campaigns.

Providing the ability to target viewers who were either exposed or unexposed to a brand’s TV commercials across both BVOD and the open web.

Enabling advertisers to reach elusive TV audiences such as streamers, gamers and Light TV Viewers.

About Samba TV

Samba TV enables the next generation TV experience powered by first party data, helping viewers engage with relevant media and empowering brand marketers to quantify that engagement. Samba’s insights are built on the world’s most comprehensive source of real-time viewership data across broadcast, cable, OTT and digital media. Through software embedded in smart TVs, augmented by set-top boxes and mapped to connected devices, the world’s leading brands leverage Samba TV to quantify media investments and amplify them across all the screens we use to watch video. For more information, please visit www.samba.tv.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimise digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Contacts

Media Contact:



Dallas Lawrence



PR@Samba.tv

John Mandeville



PR@thetradedesk.com