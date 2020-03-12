VDX.tv, A New Business Division of Exponential Interactive, Is Expanding Into Canada

VDX.tv allows brands to amplify their advertising with customised, video-driven solutions served across channels and screens, including connected TV.

12th MARCH 2020 TORONTO, Canada — Digital advertising leader Exponential Interactive announced this week that it is rolling out its new, video-driven business division, VDX.tv, in all global markets. VDX.tv allows brands to serve tailormade video-driven experiences across screens, including connected TV (CTV) and Over the Top (OTT). This announcement is on the heels of a successful launch in the U.S. in October 2019.

Exponential has a decade long history of creating results-driven advertising solutions for brands globally. VDX, or video-driven experiences, has a proven track record for international advertisers. The VDX.tv product suite incorporates existing solutions, as well as new technologies developed for Advanced TV. By 2021, 82% of all consumer internet traffic will be video, according to Cisco. Brands must adapt their advertising strategies accordingly. VDX.tv makes it simple for brands to create personalised video-driven experiences across channels and screens, from mobile devices and laptops to CTV/OTT.

VDX.tv’s Managing Director of Canada, Jillian Dunn, explains that as brands continue to demand more from their partners, VDX.tv is evolving with the addition of CTV/OTT into an already established product suite. “Our tailormade video experiences deliver a compelling and consistent experience to brands most relevant consumers. Adding CTV/OTT allows us to continue creating meaningful connections by amplifying traditional video messaging across all screens. According to IAB research, more than 8 in 10 advertisers believe a unified multi-platform buying solution (TV + digital video) is important. We are looking forward to helping our clients cut through the complexities of the video advertising space and driving key business outcomes as a result.”

As of March 9th, 2020, VDX.tv solutions are available in the US, APAC regions, Australia, India, New Zealand, Singapore and Hong Kong, as well as EMEA regions Spain, France, Netherlands, United Kingdom, South Africa, Dubai and Canada.

VDX.tv is a global advertising technology company that is transforming the way brands connect with relevant audiences in today’s converging video landscape. We create video-driven experiences that integrate a brand’s TV and digital messages and empower marketers to captivate viewers, compel action, and convert awareness into response. We connect the dots between people, devices and households to deliver a more consistent, relevant, and meaningful brand experience across connected TVs and personal devices. Our multidimensional approach to household targeting provides visibility into the entire consumer journey, allowing brands to amplify their message and turn consumers into customers.

VDX.tv is a division of Exponential Interactive, Inc. Learn more at www.vdx.tv

