North American OTT TV and Video Market Insights, 2010-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “North America OTT TV and Video Forecasts” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The average SVOD household will pay for 3.28 SVOD platforms by 2025; up from 2.28 at end-2019. So, the average SVOD home will add one subscription between 2019 and 2025.

A dozen platforms will have more than 5 million paying subscribers by 2025 – revealing just how far ahead in terms of choice the US market is compared with the rest of the world. Growth for established players such as Netflix and Hulu will be muted due to intense competition from younger rivals such as Disney+, Peacock and the augmented CBS All Access.

This 77-page PDF and excel report covers movies and TV episodes. The report comes in three parts:

Outlook: Subscriber forecasts and bullet points for Canada and the US in a visually-appealing 10-page PDF document;

Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2025 by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and by OTT revenues for movies and TV episodes. As well as summary tables by country and by platform;

Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 27-page PDF document.

Key Topics Covered

1. Population (000)

Total households (000)

TV households (000)

Fixed broadband hholds (000)

Smartphone subscribers (000)

Tablet subscribers (000)

2. TV HH/Total HH

Fixed broadband HH/Total HH

Smartphone subs/Population

Tablet subs/Population

3. OTT TV & video fixed broadband households (000)

OTT TV & video HH/Fixed broadband HH

OTT TV & video HH/TV HH

4. OTT TV & video smartphone subs (000)

OTT TV & video HH/smartp subs

5. OTT TV & video total (000)

6. Gross SVOD subscriptions (000)

SVOD subs/TVHH

SVOD subs/Fixed bband HH

SVOD subs/Smartphone users

7. Net SVOD homes (000)

SVOD homes/TVHH

SVOD homes/Fixed bband HH

SVOD subscrips/SVOD homes

8. TV rental transactions (000)

Movie rental transactions (000)

Total rental transactions (000)

TV download-to-own trans (000)

Movie DTO transactions (000)

Total DTO transactions (000)

9. Online advg total (US$ mil.)

10. AVOD (US$ mil.)

Online TV rental revs (US$ mil.)

Online movie rent revs ($ mil.)

Online rental revs (US$ mil.)

DTO TV revenues (US$ mil.)

DTO movie revenues (US$ mil.)

DTO video revenues (US$ mil.)

SVOD revenues (US$ mil.)

OTT TV & video rev (US$ mil.)

11. SVOD subscribers by operator (000)

Netflix

Amazon Prime

Hulu*

Disney+

HBO

Peacock

Showtime

CBS All Access

Starz Play

Sling TV

AT&T Now

Hulu Live

Xfinity Instant TV

YouTube TV

Apple TV+

Others

12. Share of SVOD subscribers by operator (%)

13. SVOD revenues by operator (US$ mil.)

14. Share of SVOD revenues by operator (%)

15. SVOD ARPU by operator ($)

16. AVOD revenues by platform ($ million)

YouTube

Facebook/Instagram

Other social media sites

FTA broadcasters

Pay TV broadcasters

AVOD platforms

Other

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ojsc4p

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900