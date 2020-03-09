Global Post Production Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with AT&T Inc. and Comcast Corp. | Technavio

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GlobalPostProductionMarket–The global post production market is poised to grow by USD 10.07 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages





Read the 120-page report with TOC on “Post Production Market Analysis Report by Application (Movie, Television, Commercials, and Online videos), Technique (VFX, audio processing, 2D-3D conversion, Editing, and Others), Geographic segmentation (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024”.

The market is driven by the digital transformation of post-production processes. In addition, the growing consumption of online content is anticipated to boost the growth of the post production market.

Digital transformation of post-production processes is gaining prominence as it helps in creating a demand-based, multi-platform, and collaborative digital environment. It leads to implementation and modification of new business and operating models. Cloud-based post-production digital transformation is preferred over standalone project management as it enables end-to-end solutions. It provides advantages such as integrated production management system and business processes across facilities and optimized use of resources and skills by global facilities. Thus, the digital transformation of post-production processes is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Post Production Market Companies:

AT&T Inc.

AT&T Inc. operates the business under various segments such as Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The company offers Mobility and Entertainment, which provides both sound services and picture services.

Comcast Corp.

Comcast Corp. offers products through the following business units: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky. The company offers Advanced Monetization and Commerce Engine, Complete OTT Portfolio, and Bridging Broadcast and IP Convergence.

Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc operates under the Filmed entertainment business segments. The company offers Film content, which is primarily engaged in the distribution, exploitation, and film production processes.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. offers products through the following business segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Network. The company offers TCS Home Entertainment, which includes sale or rental of film productions through digital media platforms.

MGM Holdings Inc.

MGM Holdings Inc. offers products through the following business segments: Film Content, Television Content, and Media Networks. The company is primarily engaged in development, production, and post-production processes.

Post Production Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Movie

Television

Commercials

Online videos

Post Production Market Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

VFX

Audio processing

2D-3D conversion

Editing

Others

Post Production Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

