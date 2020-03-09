Digital Fragility a “Ticking Time Bomb” for Enterprises says latest report

CIOs, CMOs, and enterprise architects urged to address long-term preservation of digital information to protect corporate memory and future-proof brand assets

OXFORD, UK and BOSTON – 9 March 2020 – Digital fragility has emerged as a risk to digital business that CIOs and CMOs are failing to confront concludes a recent report by Forrester, a leading global research and advisory firm.

According to the report, vital digital information sources and assets are at risk due to link rot, obsolete file formats and media, and vendor abandonment of online services. This can leave firms scrabbling to find or recreate digital assets, opening the door to loss of valuable trademarks, costly failures to meet regulatory crackdowns and poor corporate governance.

Beyond the short-term

The report also urges CIOs and CMOs to look beyond short-term compliance-driven governance and leverage the value of corporate knowledge and digital brand heritage to create competitive advantage. This means investing in the long-term preservation of digital assets to inspire innovation, build brand trust, and create engaging customer and employee experiences.

Enterprise architects too need to actively plan for the retention of corporate memory by building long-term protection and preservation into their overall data governance strategies. This ensures critical information is available when needed for compliance, legal, brand, and knowledge management needs.

Preservica, along with several of its digital preservation customers and other parties were interviewed by Forrester for the report “Digital Fragility: The Ticking Time Bomb Within Enterprises” by Cheryl McKinnon and Caleb Ewald.

You can download a complimentary copy of the Forrester report here: https://preservica.com/resources/white-papers/digital-fragility-the-ticking-time-bomb-within-enterprises

Summary of report findings:

How corporate memory, information assets, and IP are at risk

Ways to use governance as a competitive edge rather than defense mechanism

Why enterprise architects need to actively plan for long-term retention of corporate memory

The role of specialty long-term digital preservation platforms and standards

The need to allocate the right people and resources to a digital preservation program

Preservica CEO Mike Quinn said, “We appreciate that Forrester is shining a light on the issue of digital fragility which is a threat often overlooked by enterprises. Many of the forward-thinking corporations and brands using our active digital preservation software have already seen this coming and at Preservica we wholeheartedly agree with Forrester’s conclusion that long-term protection and preservation of digital information assets needs to be a part of the overall data governance strategy. This is not just to meet compliance, regulatory, and legal needs but to also create brand value, engage employees and drive new innovations.”

About Preservica

Preservica is changing the way organizations around the world protect and future-proof critical long-term digital information. Available in the cloud (SaaS) or on premise, its award-winning active digital preservation software has been designed from the ground-up to tackle the unique challenges of ensuring digital information remains accessible and trustworthy over decades.

It’s a proven solution that’s trusted by a growing number of businesses, archives, libraries, museums and government organizations around the world – including HSBC, the Associated Press, Unilever, Transport for London (TfL), Pernod Ricard, the World Bank, Amnesty International, 22 US state archives including Texas, California, and Massachusetts, Yale University, and the European Commission – to name a few.

