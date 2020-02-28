Univision Portfolio of Television Networks is the Fastest Growing of All Media Groups in the U.S., Including Disney-ABC, NBCUniversal, ViacomCBS and FOX Entertainment During February 2020 Sweep

Univision Network Set to Rank Among Top Five on Broadcast and Cable Television in Primetime With Adults 18-49 and Top Three Ahead of CBS and NBC With Adults 18-34

Univision Will Finish as No. 1 Spanish-Language Network for 28th Consecutive February Sweep Among Total Viewers 2+, Adults 18-49 and Adults 18-34

Univision and UniMás Are the Only Two Major Broadcast Networks with Year-over-Year Primetime Audience Growth Across All Key Demos

TUDN Ranks Among Top Three Sports Networks in Primetime, Delivers More Adults 18-49 than NBC Sports Network and ESPN2, Among Others

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Univision, the leading Hispanic media company in the U.S., today announced that its portfolio of television networks consisting of Univision, UniMás, Galavisión and TUDN will end the February 2020 sweep as the fastest growing media group in the U.S. with an average audience increase of +17% in primetime among Adults 18-49, outpacing FOX Entertainment Group (+8%), while others such as Disney-ABC Television Group (-15%), NBC Universal (-18%) and ViacomCBS (-27%) are reporting year-over-year audience declines.

The landmark performance in February has been driven by the continued strength of its flagship network, Univision. Through the network’s mix of hit scripted series like “Ringo,” “Rubí” and “Amor Eterno,” industry-leading Latin musical award show “Premio Lo Nuestro,” and reality competition “Mira Quién Baila All-Stars,” plus best-in-class sports and news, Univision ranks among the top five network, broadcast or cable, in primetime with 635,000 Adults 18-49 and is set to finish as the No. 3 network, ahead of CBS and NBC with 280,000 Adults 18-34. This will also mark the 28th consecutive February sweep that Univision finishes as the No. 1 Spanish-language network during primetime, out-delivering Telemundo with the biggest margins since 2016 across any February sweep among Total Viewers 2+ (+48% advantage), Adults 18-49 (+39% advantage) and Adults 18-34 (+38% advantage). Additionally, Univision is delivering year-over-year primetime audience growth during the February 2020 sweep among Total Viewers 2+ (+5%), Adults 18-49 (+5%) and Adults 18-34 (+14%).

UniMás’ new programming slate focused on live content is powering the network to double-digit year-over-year audience growth in primetime among Total Viewers 2+ (+61%), Adults 18-49 (+66%) and Adults 18-34 (+55%), joining Univision as the only two major broadcast networks to grow during February 2020 sweep. Led by the powerhouse reality series “Enamorándonos,” UniMás is averaging 607,000 Total Viewers 2+, 291,000 Adults 18-49 and 127,000 Adults 18-34 during primetime and is out-delivering The CW with double-digit audience advantages among Adults 18-49 (+18% advantage) and Adults 18-34 (+48% advantage). In fact, the breakthrough hit series, airing weeknights from 8:00-10:00 p.m. ET, has reported five consecutive months of audience growth among Total Viewers 2+, Adults 18-49 and Adults 18-34 since its September 2019 debut, making it the fastest growing primetime reality series in the current 2019/2020 season among Adults 18-49. Overall, UniMás is attracting more Adults 18-49 and Adults 18-34 in the time period with “Enamorándonos” than many of the English-language networks such as Bravo, The CW, TLC, FX, History, and Comedy Central, among others. UniMás is set to finish the February 2020 sweep as the youngest broadcast network in primetime (42 years old) and total day (41 years old) and is outperforming the combined audience of Azteca and Estrella TV by triple-digit margins among Total Viewers 2+, Adults 18-49 and Adults 18-34.

“ Our position as the fastest-growing portfolio of TV networks this February sweep is a testament to our overall success in the current broadcast season driven by our world-class scripted and live programming; content that is also engaging young, bilingual audiences as evidenced by Univision’s top three finish among Adults 18-34. I have no doubt that these factors will lead us to the top spot as the number one undisputed Spanish-language network for a 28th consecutive season,” said Jessica Rodriguez, president of Entertainment and chief marketing officer, Univision. “ We are also excited that this momentum extends to UniMás, up 66 percent year-over-year, which has emerged as a force to be reckoned with in primetime thanks to our audience darling ‘Enamorandonos’ reality show, that often outperforms Telemundo and The CW. Together, Univision and UniMás are a powerful combination and we expect both to continue to drive audience growth in 2020.”

Galavisión will once again rank as the No. 1 Spanish-language entertainment cable network, outperforming its closest competitor Discovery En Español by double-digits in primetime (+75% advantage) and total day (+55% advantage) among Adults 18-49 during February 2020 sweep. Propelled by popular programs, “La Rosa de Guadalupe,” “Nosotros los Guapos” and “Vecinos,” Galavisión continues to be the youngest Spanish-language entertainment cable network in primetime (37 years old) and total day (38 years old). Galavisión will also finish the February 2020 sweep as the No. 1 entertainment cable network in primetime, regardless of language, among Hispanic Adults 18-49. Additionally, Galavisión is delivering year-over-year audience growth during primetime and total day among Adults 18-49 in the February 2020 sweep.

TUDN ranks as the No. 3 sports network in primetime with Adults 18-49, outpacing NBCSN and ESPN2, among others in the February 2020 sweep. With a median age of 44 years, TUDN is the youngest sports network and one of the only five sports networks to deliver year-over-year audience growth. In fact, Liga MX on TUDN is averaging more Total Viewers 2+ (+13%) and Adults 18-49 (+25%) compared to the February 2019 sweep.

Additional February 2020 Sweep highlights:

Portfolio of television networks including Univision, UniMás, Galavisión and TUDN is delivering a 69% primetime audience share over the major Spanish-language competitors among Adults 18-49, which is up from 64% during the comparable nights in the February 2019 sweep.

Univision ranks as the No. 1 Spanish-language network across all key dayparts (including early morning, daytime, early fringe, primetime, late fringe, weekend daytime and total day), outperforming Telemundo by double-digits among Total Viewers 2+, Adults 18-49 and Adults 18-34.

Averaging more than half-a-million Adult 18-49 viewers, Univision’s weeknight series, “Ringo,” (633,000), “Amor Eterno” (683,000) and “Rubí” (662,000) are outperforming first-run episodes of such English-language dramas as ABC’s “Stumptown;” CBS’ “Evil” and “Tommy;” NBC’s “Lincoln Rhyme,” “The Good Girls” and “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist;” as well as The CW’s “All American,” “Batwoman,” “Black Lightning,” “Flash,” “Legacies” and “Supernatural.”

Univision has outperformed one or more of the English-language broadcast networks (ABC, CBS, NBC or FOX) on every single night thus far among Adults 18-34 and on more than half the nights among Adults 18-49.

Univision’s Sunday night reality dance competition series, “Mira Quién Baila All Stars” reached 2.6 million Total Viewers 2+, who tuned-in to all or part of the season two finale that aired on February 23, 2020 from 8:00 p.m. to 10:12 p.m. ET/PT. “Mira Quién Baila All Stars” delivered 1.9 million Total Viewers 2+, 681,000 Adults 18-49 and 289,000 Adults 18-34 and positioned Univision among the top-rated broadcast networks in the 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. time slot and for the entire night, outperforming CBS, NBC, FOX and The CW among Adults 18-34 as well as NBC and The CW among Adults 18-49.

The 32nd annual “Premio Lo Nuestro,” the longest-running Latin music award show on Spanish-language television, reached 7.1 million Total Viewers 2+ and positioned Univision as the No. 1 network for the entire night, outperforming ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, The CW and all cable networks among Adults 18-49 and Adults 18-34. Airing on Thursday February 20, 2020 from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. ET/PT, “Premio Lo Nuestro” attracted 3.0 million Total Viewers 2+, 1.4 million Adults 18-49 and 586,000 Adults 18-34, making it the top-rated program on all of television with Adults 18-49 and Adults 18-34.

Univision News attracts an audience that is a generation younger than the average news viewer on English-language television (50 years old vs. 67 years old). With an average reach of 8.3 million during the February 2020 Sweep period thus far, Univision reaches far more Hispanic Adult 18-49 viewers with its news content than news on the English-language broadcast networks (+30% advantage), English-language cable networks (+70% advantage) as well as Telemundo (+48% advantage). Univision is also home to 8 of the top 10 news programs, the most of any network regardless of language among U.S. Hispanic Adults 18-49.

Univision’s weeknight evening newscast, “Noticiero Univision” is delivering year-over-year audience growth in the February 2020 Sweeps among Adults 18-49 (+5% to 685,000) and Adults 25-54 (+4% to 755,000) while the English-language evening newscast, on average, are reporting audience declines of -16% across these two demographics. For the 28th consecutive February Sweeps period, “Noticiero Univision” will finish as the No. 1 evening news program on broadcast television with more Hispanic viewers than the combined audience of “ABC World News Tonight,” “CBS Evening News” and “NBC Nightly News” among Total Viewers 2+ (+38% adv.) and Adults 25-54 (+84% adv.) as well as two times more Adults 18-34 and Adults 18-49. “Noticiero Univision” is also outperforming “Noticias Telemundo” with double-digit audience advantages among Total Viewers 2+ (+52% adv.), Adults 18-34 (+62% adv.), Adults 18-49 (+73% adv.) and Adults 25-54 (+66% adv.).

“Noticiero Univision: Edicion Digital” is averaging more Total Viewers 2+ (+15% to 854,000), Adults 18-34 (+20% to 154,000), Adults 18-49 (+16% to 355,000) and Adults 25-54 (+23% to 373,000) in the February 2020 Sweeps from the comparable dates last year. It is also out-delivering the English-language cable noon news programs of CNN’s “Inside Politics,” FOX News’ “Outnumbered” and MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” as well as “Noticias Telemundo Mediodia” among Adults 18-34, Adults 18-49 and Adults 25-54.

