Loop Media, Inc. Unveils Its Proprietary Loop Player, Partnering With Industry Leader No Static and Innovative Eatery Flix Brewhouse

GLENDALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Loop Media, Inc., an innovative streaming media company focused on premium short-form video for businesses and consumers, has announced the launch of its game-changing new Loop Player for commercial and public venues. The company also announced that it has signed a distribution deal for the Loop Player with industry leader No Static from Burbank, CA, which has been installing audiovisual systems in top bars, restaurants and other commercial establishments for over 25 years. The first commercial partnership for the Loop Player will be with Flix Brewhouse, the world’s first run cinema-eatery-microbrewery, for all current and future venues.





With the Loop Player, any commercial or public venue can now enjoy high-quality premium short-form content for a cost of up to 80 percent less than what has currently been on the market. The Loop Player allows streaming of content that’s updated daily, as well as cached content for in-venue connectivity issues, ensuring screens are never dark. Clients who utilize the Loop Player have access to the largest library of music videos and movie trailers available on the market, as well as viral videos, sports highlights and other engaging content for customers. In addition, digital signage and scheduling are available on the player, making the experience easily customizable and interactive.

Gone is the need for a big, bulky, expensive computer system in an AV rack. The Loop Player is a simple plug-and-play small-box solution that works well in anything from a small single coffee shop or retail store to a large multi-screen environment.

At under four inches wide and less than an inch thick, the Loop Player is as versatile as it is powerful. The Loop Player can be mounted and powered by a TV’s own 5v USB port, or installed in a professional AV rack to make use of its dedicated audio and networking ports. With a huge 32GB of internal storage, the Loop Player can cache over 36 hours of video to save on bandwidth and ensure the entertainment never stops, even if the Internet does.

“As a new model of entertainment emerges for commercial venues from functionality to engagement to pricing, the Loop Player and new Loop commercial service will transform the market for out-of-home consumer experiences. It’s a one-stop shop for in-venue screens, especially when there aren’t any sports games on,” said Jon Niermann, CEO and Co-Founder of Loop Media, Inc. “We look forward to elevating our relationship with prominent industry player No Static and having a novel brand such as Flix Brewhouse adapt and integrate our new player as an incredible start for Loop Media.”

“The digital signage side of our business is continuing to grow, and we are thrilled to be partnering with Loop Media as a provider. Loop offers a flexible user-friendly platform that provides many different options to meet our clients’ needs while also hitting a price point well below what others in the category can offer,” said Steven Barnes, COO of No Static. “With our first major rollout with our longtime client Flix Brewhouse, The Loop support team has been phenomenal in helping make this transition as smooth as possible, completely eliminating downtime for our client.”

“We’re excited to be partnering with Loop Media. As Flix continues to manage movie posters and promotional content from our central Texas home office, finding a solution that is flexible, easy to scale and affordable was incredibly important to us – and we found that with Loop. We’re excited to push the limits of dynamic digital content in all of our Flix locations through the Loop players,” said Greg Johnson, Director of Sales and Marketing at Flix Brewhouse.

Aside from its own Loop Player, the company also has the Loop content business app available for other smart TV devices such as the Amazon Fire Stick or the TV itself. Pricing and other information can be found at https://loop.tv.

Loop Media

Loop Media, Inc., is an innovative premium streaming media company building products and solutions for both businesses and consumers. Loop improves the entire viewing experience for premium short-form content by focusing on venues and consumers in the evolving frontier of digital out-of-home, streamlining the public-to-private viewing experience. Loop’s growing library of over 200,000 music videos and film, game and TV trailers can be viewed in many popular hospitality, dining, and retail venues; on leading branded media and entertainment sites; and on over-the-top TV platforms and IPTV devices. To learn more about Loop products and applications, please visit online at Loop.tv.

About Flix Brewhouse

Flix Brewhouse is the world’s only first run cinema-eatery-microbrewery. As America’s Cinema Brewery, Flix Brewhouse combines the latest Hollywood productions, award winning, brewed on-premises craft beer and delicious food – all served “in theater,” on an a la carte basis, allowing the experience to be customized. The genesis of the Flix concept stems directly from consumer demand for a better, more value-oriented way to watch a movie. Designed from the inside out to deliver a premium viewing and dining experience at an affordable price, Flix Brewhouse addresses the’ primary concern of moviegoers everywhere – the rising cost of admissions and concessions and the typically poor value realized at the conventional multiplex. The original Flix Brewhouse location in Round Rock, Texas has been in operation since July 2011 and the company now has multiple operating locations throughout Texas and Oklahoma.

About No Static

No Static is a professional Audio / Video Systems Integrator who has been refining the methods of designing and installing audio visual systems in commercial environments for over 25 years. To ensure seamless integration with our client’s environments, No Static collaborates with Designers, Architects and General Contractors from the earliest stages of design through the final audio visual systems integrations to provide systems that not only sound great but look great and are also reliable and easy to use.

