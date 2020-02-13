“Cleo & Cuquin: Explore + Learn” Is Recognized as the Best Digital Educational App for Preschoolers

Developed by HITN Learning, the educational application won the prize for the Best Digital Educational App with a transmedia approach for preschoolers

BROOKLYN, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HITN Learning announced today that its app Cleo & Cuquin: Explore + Learn, inspired by the popular Netflix and YouTube series Cleo & Cuquin, has won a 2020 Kidscreen Award. The application, which competed with high-quality educational products, among which were Amazon and Homer children’s products, took home the prize as the best educational application in the preschool category, winning the award for ‘Best Learning App–Branded in the Digital Preschool’ category.

The Cleo & Cuquin: Explore + Learn application is the result of a government-funded study and is inspired by the popular YouTube and Netflix series Cleo & Cuquin and includes games, videos, and educational activities with augmented reality effects. Among the outstanding features of this educational app is how it motivates the development of bilingual English-Spanish skills in preschoolers.

“We’re honored to have the great work of our talented HITN Learning team recognized,” said Michael D. Nieves, President & CEO of HITN. “This award encourages us to continue working hard to offer Spanish-speaking families the highest quality digital tools that educate and entertain.”

“It’s a great honor, and we are proud that our app Cleo & Cuquin: Explore + Learn won the award for ‘Best Learning App–Branded’ in the Digital Preschool category,” said David Rust, General Manager of HITN Learning. “This recognition shows us that in today’s congested universe of digital children’s products, our digital tools with a transmedia bilingual approach are true leaders and pioneers in the field of early education.”

HITN Learning, the educational division of HITN, developed Cleo & Cuquin: Explore + Learn as part of an educational kit, complete with several bilingual English-Spanish educational tools that help preschoolers develop math skills and solve problems in both languages. HITN’s team of experts specializes in designing and developing products with a transmedia approach, which promote early education for children.

The app has proven its effectiveness in the process of developing mathematical skills in preschoolers and promoting bilingual learning, while encouraging enjoyable play between parents and children. It’s freely downloadable from the App Store and Google Play.

HITN Learning is the educational division of HITN. As such, it is dedicated to creating and promoting transmedia products that promote early childhood education, and across all children 0-14. HITN has been a pioneer of the transmedia approach for close to a decade as lead partner in the Early Learning Collaborative (ELC) that was the recipient of a $30 million ‘Ready To Learn’ grant from the US Department of Education in 2010.

About HITN Learning

HITN Learning is committed to the social, emotional, and academic success of Hispanic/Latino children ages 0-14. Its mission is to provide parents, caregivers, and teachers with original learning media products, in English and Spanish, which engage Hispanic families on their education journey. HITN Learning serves learners from all cultural backgrounds who value the bilingual English-Spanish experience.

To learn more visit www.hitnlearning.org.

Contacts

Lina Sands, (646) 731-3887 / lsands@hitn.org