beIN SPORTS XTRA Joins Nearly 100 Free Channels on Samsung TV Plus

Sports Network Expands Digital Footprint by Reaching Samsung TV Plus Audience

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–beIN SPORTS announced today the addition of beIN SPORTS XTRA, the network’s free, 24/7 English-language live sports streaming channel, to Samsung TV Plus, channel 1062. beIN SPORTS XTRA joins the growing list of nearly 100 free TV channels on the Samsung TV Plus service.

Established in December of 2016 in the U.S., Samsung TV Plus is pre-installed on all 2016-2019 and upcoming 2020 Samsung Smart TVs. Millions of consumers already use Samsung TV Plus, making it one of the top OTT services on Samsung’s Smart TV platform. Users can instantly access their favorite TV content with just an internet connection — no download, additional devices, or credit card needed.

“We are thrilled to join the Samsung TV Plus family of free programming,” said Antonio Briceño, beIN SPORTS Deputy Managing Director for North America. “Adding beIN SPORTS XTRA to free streaming television services gives sports fans everywhere a consistent live sampling of our world-class content. We look forward to a successful ongoing partnership with the Samsung team.”

For more information and schedules, visit www.beINSPORTSXTRA.com.

For more information on Samsung TV Plus and Samsung’s Smart TVs, please visit: samsungtvplus.com

About beIN SPORTS USA

Launched in 2012, beIN SPORTS offers viewers world-class sports content and entertainment across multiple platforms including TV channels beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español, live streaming on beIN SPORTS CONNECT and free English-language channel, beIN SPORTS XTRA. A cornerstone of beIN SPORTS is its unrivaled live soccer coverage, which includes live matches from LaLiga, Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, Recopa Sudamericana, Coupe de France, Turkish Süper Lig, Africa Cup of Nations, CAF Confederation Cup, CAF Champions League and International Friendlies as well as news and in-depth analysis of all the top leagues from around the world. In addition to soccer, beIN SPORTS serves as a haven for fans of wrestling, mixed martial arts (MMA), skiing and handball, among others. Through beIN SPORTS CONNECT, authenticated subscribers in the U.S. and DTC Pay subscribers in Canada can also enjoy all the exciting action from the two networks and stream live overflow matches offered in HD on their computer, tablet or smartphone. Fans can also experience live high-quality sports properties for free via beIN SPORTS XTRA. This includes season-long access to XTRA soccer matches, XTRA combat sports, XTRA adventure sports, XTRA original studio productions, and a robust library of historically relevant sporting events. For more information, visit www.beINSPORTS.com and www.beINSPORTSXTRA.com.

