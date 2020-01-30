SpotOn Virtual Smart Fence Named a 2020 SXSW Interactive Innovation Awards Finalist

OnPoint Systems recognized for SpotOn Virtual Smart Fence in wearables category

BEDFORD, N.H.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OnPoint Systems announced today that its flagship product, SpotOn Virtual Smart Fence, the first and only dog containment and tracking system that allows dog owners to take their dogs and virtual fence wherever they go, was selected as a finalist for the 23rd annual SXSW Innovation Awards, taking place Monday, March 16 at 6:00 pm CT at the Austin Convention Center (Ballroom D) during the South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference and Festivals (March 13-22, 2020). OnPoint Systems is a finalist under the wearables category for SpotOn Virtual Smart Fence. The SXSW Innovation Awards recognize and celebrate the most exciting tech developments in the connected world.

In advance of the Awards Ceremony, finalists will have the opportunity to exhibit their work at the Innovation Awards Finalist Showcase on Saturday, March 14, 12 pm-6 pm CT, at the Austin Convention Center (Exhibit Hall 1). The Finalist Showcase offers SXSW Interactive, Music, Film, and Platinum badge holders a first look at the most exciting tech developments, including achievements in AI and machine learning, health technology, robotics and hardware, wearable tech, and virtual and augmented reality, plus a chance to place their votes for the People’s Choice Award. Registered media and official Finalist Judges will have exclusive access to the Showcase and finalist demos that morning, 11 am-12 pm CT.

Of hundreds of applications submitted, the SpotOn Virtual Smart Fence was one of 65 finalists selected across 13 categories by a panel of judges comprised of industry peers and experts. Each entry was graded on four criteria: creativity, form, function and overall experience. The Finalist Showcase provides an in-person experience for the judges to complete their second round of voting to determine the winner of all 13 categories. Categories include: AI & Machine Learning, Climate, Culture, & Social Impact, Health, Med, & BioTech, Innovation in Connecting People, Music & Audio Innovation, New Economy, Robotics & Hardware, Smart Cities, Transportation, & Logistics, Speculative Design, Student Innovation, Visual Media Experience, Wearable Tech and XR.

The winners in each of the 13 categories, plus additional honors (Best of Show, People’s Choice, the David Carr Prize, and the SXSW Hall of Fame) will be awarded at the 23rd annual SXSW Innovation Awards presented by Sprinklr on Monday, March 16, 2020.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized as a finalist in the SXSW Innovation Awards for SpotOn, a pet wearable that not only keeps your dog contained at home but truly revolutionizes the idea of being able to bring him with you,” said Ken Solinsky, founder of OnPoint Systems, LLC. “SXSW is known for exhibiting some of the most transformative and forward-thinking projects that are making the world a more connected place. Our team is incredibly proud to be a part of that and recognized among this elite group with such a prestigious honor.”

Using patented technology and professionally-developed training programs, the SpotOn Virtual Smart Fence lets users program containment areas simply by walking a perimeter with the SpotOn collar in hand – at home, at the beach, camping or anywhere in between where dogs can safely be leash-free. In place of buried wires or base stations, the completely portable SpotOn system includes a collar that connects to three global satellite navigation systems and a phone app that connects to multiple cellular networks.

Completely connected, SpotOn provides escape notifications, status updates, and easy map management on your smartphone. In the unlikely event that the dog leaves its containment area, dog owners receive a smartphone alert within 10 seconds of the breach and can automatically track the dog’s location, direction and proximity. With a reliable local cellular network, users will receive updates every six seconds and be able to locate the dog within 10 feet. SpotOn has been recognized as a 2019 CES Innovation Award Honoree, the Best Virtual Fence by Wired and the Product of the Year by the New Hampshire Tech Alliance.

For more information about the SXSW Innovation Awards and to view the complete list of 2020 finalists, visit www.sxsw.com/awards/innovation-awards/.

About OnPoint Systems, LLC

Established in 2015 by the founders of Insight Technology, OnPoint Systems, LLC is fueled by decades of experience developing high-quality electronic devices for military and law enforcement professionals. It is with their commitment to no-nonsense performance that they now bring their newest product to the consumer marketplace: SpotOn Virtual Fence System—a dog containment and tracking device that sets a new paradigm for the pet industry. To learn more about the SpotOn technology and product, visit: www.spotoncollar.com, our blog, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About SXSW

SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of the interactive, film, and music industries. An essential destination for global professionals, the event features sessions, showcases, screenings, exhibitions, and a variety of networking opportunities. SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together. SXSW 2020 will take place March 13-22, 2020. For more information, please visit sxsw.com. To register for the event, please visit sxsw.com/attend.

SXSW 2020 is sponsored by White Claw, American Express and The Austin Chronicle.

