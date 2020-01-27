World Poker Tour® Announces New National Syndication Package for 2020

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WPT® today announced a new distribution deal to air the World Poker Tour® television show in syndication across 15 million additional homes in the United States. With the new agreement, the WPT television show will now be available in 102 million households countrywide.

The deal includes 22 markets across all regions of the country, including KDOC-TV in Los Angeles, KBPX-TV in Houston, and KOOL-TV in Minneapolis-St. Paul. The full list of markets and their respective stations are as follows:

Los Angeles: KDOC-TV

Houston: KBPX-TV 46

Minneapolis-St. Paul: KOOL-TV

Raleigh-Durham: WLFL/WRDC-TV

Salt Lake City: KUTV/KMYU/KJZZ-TV

Kansas City: KCMI-TV

Columbus, OH: WCSN-TV

Milwaukee: WVTV/EVTV

Las Vegas: KSNV/KVCW/NVCW-TV

Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News: WSKY-TV

Birmingham: WOTM-TV

Louisville: WMYO-TV

Mobile-Pensacola: WPMI/WJTC-TV

Honolulu: Hawaii TV Channel 4.3

Rochester, NY: WBGT-TV

Toledo: WMNT-TV

Madison: ETVW

Reno: KNSN-TV

Lansing: WSYM-TV

Monterey-Salinas: KOTR MY TV 11

La Crosse-Eau Claire: WKBT-TV

Erie: ENN+

The syndication airings started on January 6 with the WPT Legends of Poker event from Season XII of the World Poker Tour.

Highlights from Season XII on the World Poker Tour include Anthony Zinno’s first WPT win at the WPT Borgata Poker Open, Mohsin Charania stepping into the WPT winner’s circle at the WPT Grand Prix de Paris, WPT commentator Tony Dunst becoming a WPT Champion at WPT Caribbean, and Eric Afriat defeating the largest field in WPT Main Tour history at the WPT Seminole Hard Rock Poker Showdown.

This latest syndication deal to enhance the growth of the WPT TV show was spearheaded by Loc Sondheim, Director of Ad Sales and Distribution for WPT, in partnership with CAP Sports Group.

“The World Poker Tour continues to expand its reach, and we are thrilled to be syndicating some of the most popular seasons of the WPT in markets across the U.S.,” Sondheim said. “Audiences can look forward to watching some of the most exciting and entertaining poker action that the World Poker Tour has to offer on their beloved local stations.”

“WPT is moving forward into the new decade with more widespread distribution than ever, and this syndication deal is the tip of the iceberg for our global offerings across Linear TV and OTT,” said Johnny McMahon, VP of WPT Studios.

Viewers are advised to check their local listings for when the World Poker Tour airs in a market near them.

For more information regarding the World Poker Tour, head to WPT.com.

About World Poker Tour

World Poker Tour (WPT) is the premier name in internationally televised gaming and entertainment with brand presence in land-based tournaments, television, online, and mobile. Leading innovation in the sport of poker since 2002, WPT ignited the global poker boom with the creation of a unique television show based on a series of high-stakes poker tournaments. WPT has broadcast globally in more than 150 countries and territories, and is currently producing its 18th season, which airs on FOX Sports Regional Networks in the United States. Season XVIII of WPT is sponsored by ClubWPT.com. ClubWPT.com is a unique online membership site that offers inside access to the WPT, as well as a sweepstakes-based poker club available in 35 states across the United States. WPT also participates in strategic brand license, partnership, and sponsorship opportunities. For more information, go to WPT.com. WPT Enterprises Inc. is a subsidiary of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) is a global leader in esports entertainment, providing innovative infrastructure, transformative live experiences, multiplatform content and interactive services to audiences worldwide through its strategic fusion of two powerful brands: Allied Esports and the World Poker Tour (WPT). For more information, visit AlliedEsportsEnt.com.

