ProGlove Collaborates with Samsung to Introduce Solution That Meets Growing Demand For Wearable Scanners in Industrial Environments

ProGlove’s Wearable Barcode Scanners Fully Compatible with Samsung’s Latest Rugged Mobile Device to be Unveiled at NRF Annual Convention and Expo

Solution Boosts Efficiency, User Comfort and Traceability

CHICAGO & NEW YORK & MUNICH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ExperienceInnovation–Industry wearables leader ProGlove, in collaboration with Samsung Electronics America, today announced a combined product solution to address the growing need for wearable scanners in industries ranging from retail, transportation, logistics, and manufacturing. The combined solution consists of ProGlove’s MARK product family of wearable barcode scanners and Samsung’s latest ruggedized smartphone for business — the Galaxy XCover Pro — providing enterprise users a seamless, secure flow of information, enabling consistent traceability and increased user comfort.

The solution bundle will be on display at this year’s NRF Annual Convention and Expo, January 12-14, at ProGlove’s (#1638) booth.

When using the joint solution, mobile workers effectively have the information they need at their fingertips and can enter requested data into their IT systems on-the-go. By removing the need for firstline workers to return to stationary terminals to conduct business, memorize directions or pick up conventional scanner guns, efficiency and user comfort increases while user error decreases.

Samsung’s industry-leading rugged smartphones are a perfect match for ProGlove’s wearable barcode scanners. The Android-based Galaxy XCover Pro is a sleek, light and stylish smartphone that is built tough for harsh environments, while offering first-line workers a single device that can perform multiple tasks at once. It provides confidence for tackling any job, in any place and in any type of condition – whether working out in the field during extreme weather or at an indoors manufacturing site. Moreover, a big and bright 6.3” screen provides high-quality viewing when looking at charts, presentations or schematics.

Other capabilities include an enhanced touchscreen able to work in any condition, ‘enhanced touch’ for gloves-on use in wet conditions, and multiple programmable keys to conveniently create custom actions with one click. By leveraging the powerful Samsung Knox platform users can also increase data security while improving worker’s guidance.

Barcode scanning is an important function with regards to documenting process steps and ensuring traceability – an essential part of tracking and tracing a product through the supply chain. With this Samsung collaboration, ProGlove provides a classic example of technology built around the human worker, providing a next-generation scanning solution that is easy to deploy, reliable in use, and dramatically cuts scanning time and reduces picking errors by its refined worker’s feedback.

ProGlove’s worker feedback provides a combination of haptic, visual and audio signals to confirm correct picks and identify wrong picks when items are scanned. The company’s MARK family is in use at some of the world’s most renowned global industrial brands such as BMW, Bosch, and Lufthansa Technik. MARK is completely hands-free, and roughly the size of a matchbox; making it the world’s lightest and smallest barcode scanner.

About ProGlove

ProGlove develops industrial wearables. The smart solutions of the German headquartered company are used by more than 500 renowned organizations in manufacturing, production, logistics and retail. ProGlove was founded in December 2014 after winning the Intel “Make it Wearable” Challenge in Silicon Valley. ProGlove is backed by growth focused investors Summit Partners, DICP and Bayern Capital. ProGlove employs 200 people from over 40 countries at its two sites in Munich and Chicago. More information is available at www.proglove.com.

About Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Headquartered in Ridgefield Park, N.J., Samsung Electronics America, Inc. (SEA), is a recognized innovative leader in consumer electronics, mobile devices and enterprise solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., SEA is pushing beyond the limits of today’s technology and providing consumers and organizations with a portfolio of groundbreaking products in appliances, home entertainment, Internet of Things, mobile computing, smartphones, virtual reality, wireless infrastructure and wearables, in addition to offering leading content and services related to mobile payments, 360-degree VR video, customer support and more. Samsung is a pioneering leader in smartphones and HDTVs in the U.S. and one of America’s fastest growing home appliance brands. To discover more about Samsung, please visit www.samsung.com. For the latest Samsung news, please visit news.samsung.com/us and follow us @SamsungNewsUS.

