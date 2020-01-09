Univision’s Uforia Stations Finish 2019 With A Bang, Deliver Near Double-Digit Growth Year-Over-Year in Fourth Quarter

Leading Hispanic Radio Network in the U.S Reaches a Broader Audience than the Next Three Hispanic Radio Groups Combined in Fourth Quarter

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Univision’s Uforia stations, the leading Hispanic Radio Network in the U.S., announced today that it has closed the fourth quarter delivering near double-digit share growth year-over-year (+9%) among Adults 18-49 during the fall book. The robust performance has been keyed by share increases in Univision Uforia’s top markets: Los Angeles (+22% year-over-year), New York (+48%), Miami (+4%), Dallas (+32%), Phoenix (+21%), San Antonio (+11%), San Diego (+19%), San Francisco (+15%), and Las Vegas (+28%).

“ We are thrilled to enter 2020 with significant year-over-year growth in several of our top markets at a time when many other radio groups are reporting declines. It confirms that Univision’s Uforia stations are the Home of Latin Music and the preferred destination for chart topping music, high caliber on-air talent and talk radio for Latinos nationwide,” said Jesus Lara, president of Univision Radio. “ As the leading Hispanic media company in the U.S., our cross-platform content division looks forward to delivering best-in-class music and an unmatched audio experience for all Latinos through linear radio and our Uforia app in 2020.”

Univision once again delivered more impressions among Adults 18-49 than the next three Hispanic Radio Groups – Spanish Broadcasting System (SBS), Liberman Broadcasting, Entravision Communications – combined, reaching 23% more listeners during the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, when compared to SBS, Univision attracted more than double the audience than the Radio Group, who is reporting a -12% decline year-over-year in its markets.

The fall book success was powered by major rating victories against Spanish and English-language competition in the quarter. Highlights include:

Total Market Success:

Uforia radio stations ranked in the top five, regardless of language, in Houston (No. 1), Miami (No. 3), San Diego (No. 3), Chicago (No. 4), San Antonio (No. 4) and Dallas (No. 5) during total week in Adults 18-49.

During morning drive, Uforia stations finished top five with Adults 18-49, regardless of language, in Houston (No. 1), Chicago (No. 1), San Diego (No. 1), Dallas (No. 2), Miami (No. 3), Los Angeles (No. 3 and No. 4), and San Antonio (No. 5).

Stations in Houston (No. 1), San Diego (No. 2), Miami (No. 5), and Dallas (No. 5) ranked in the top five, regardless of language, among Adults 18-49 in midday.

In afternoon drive, Uforia ranked in the top five, regardless of language, in Miami (No. 2), Houston (No. 4), and San Diego (No. 5) among Adults 18-49.

#1 in Spanish-Language Radio:

Uforia stations ended the quarter No. 1 in Spanish-language radio in San Antonio, Phoenix, San Diego, Miami, Houston, Chicago and Dallas during total week among the coveted Adults 18-49 demo.

Stations in Los Angeles, Miami, Houston, Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco, San Antonio, Phoenix, and San Diego outperformed all other Spanish-language morning drive competition in each market among Adults 18-49.

In midday, Uforia delivered the No. 1 program among Adults 18-49 in Spanish-language in Houston, Chicago, Dallas, San Antonio, Phoenix, and San Diego.

During afternoon drive, stations in Los Angeles, Miami, Houston, Chicago, Dallas, San Antonio, and San Diego ranked No. 1 among Adults 18-49.

Featuring a distinct combination of regional Mexican music and popular on-air personalities, the following programs turned up the volume for Uforia’s radio stations during fourth quarter:

Morning drive’s “Omar & Argelia” ranked No. 3 in Los Angeles (K-LOVE 107.5 KLVE-FM), regardless of language.

Airing weekdays from 5 – 11 a.m. CT, “El Show de Raul Brindis” secured the No. 1 position in Houston (Qué Buena 102.9 KLTN-FM) and No. 5 in San Antonio (Qué Buena 92.9 KROM-FM), regardless of language, during the fourth quarter in morning drive time among Adults 18-49.

“ El Bueno, La Mala, y El Feo” (The Good, the Bad and the Ugly) ranked among the top three, regardless of language, in its time period in five markets including No. 1 in Houston (Qué Buena 102.9 KLTN-FM), Chicago (Qué Buena 105.1 WOJO-FM) and San Diego (Qué Buena 106.5 KLNV-FM), as well as No. 2 in Dallas (Qué Buena 94.1 KLNO-FM) and No. 3 in Los Angeles (Zona MX 101.9 KCSA-FM).

“El Free Guey” finished No. 4 in Houston (Qué Buena 102.9 KLTN-FM), regardless of language.

Sourcing: Nielsen Audio PPM Q4 2019, Total A18-49 AQH Persons and Share. M-Su 6a-Mid, M-F 6a-10a, MF 10a-3p, MF 3p-7p. Growth compared to Q4 2018 Total A18-49 AQH Persons and Share, M-Su 6a-Mid

