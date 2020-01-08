CES 2020: News Recap through January 7

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–CES, the world’s largest gathering for the consumer technology industry, takes place January 7 – 10, 2020 in Las Vegas. Business Wire is the official news wire partner for CES.

Please note the following important information:

CES 2020 Exhibitor News and Press Kits



https://www.ces.tech/Media/News/Exhibitor-Press-Releases.aspx

Information for Media



https://www.ces.tech/media.aspx

Below is the pre-show news recap through January 7, 2020.

01/07/2020 – 09:30 PM



Momenta Showcases Latest Generation of Front Camera Perception Product Using New TI Jacinto Processors

01/07/2020 – 08:30 PM



FeiyuTech Presents Its New AK2000S and G6 MAX at CES 2020

01/07/2020 – 08:29 PM



PuduTech Showcases 3 Flagship Robots at CES 2020, Ushering in a New Era for Delivery Robots

01/07/2020 – 07:29 PM



Katie Couric and Maria Menounos Joined Rally Health on a Panel at the CES Digital Health Summit

01/07/2020 – 05:00 PM



Huami Announces Amazfit HomeStudio: The World’s Most Personal and Immersive Connected Fitness Device

01/07/2020 – 02:43 PM



DeCloak Launches the First Privacy Processing Unit (PPU) and Module to De-Identify Users Personal Data

01/07/2020 – 12:59 PM



Cinemo to Transform Automotive Entertainment at CES2020

01/07/2020 – 12:00 PM



Velodyne Lidar Introduces Velabit™

01/07/2020 – 11:23 AM



TiVo Adds New Content Partners to Expand Its Video Network TiVo+

01/07/2020 – 10:37 AM



Strategy Analytics at CES: Most Homes Are Now Smart Homes

01/07/2020 – 10:00 AM



Sarcos Robotics Partners with Delta Air Lines to Bring First Public Demonstration of Guardian XO Full-Body, Force-Multiplying Industrial Exoskeleton Robot to CES 2020

01/07/2020 – 10:00 AM



Damon Unveils World’s Smartest, Safest, Fully Connected Motorcycle at CES 2020

01/07/2020 – 10:00 AM



iHeartMedia Announces Series of Automotive Integrations Around CES 2020

01/07/2020 – 10:00 AM



Snapmaker 2.0 Is Honored With the CES Innovation Award!

01/07/2020 – 09:35 AM



PACCAR Displays Innovative Autonomous and Electric Trucks at CES 2020

01/07/2020 – 09:30 AM



Sequans Monarch SiP Selected by Invoxia for New IoT Tracker Unveiled Today in the US

01/07/2020 – 09:30 AM



Mastercard Unveils its First-Ever Music Single, Delivering Latest Evolution of its Sonic Brand Identity for the Next Decade

01/07/2020 – 09:21 AM



Record 15 States are Innovation Champions in New CTA Innovation Scorecard

01/07/2020 – 09:00 AM



GSMA Intelligence: US and European Consumers Cautious on Move to 5G Devices, China and Korea Set to Lead Early Adoption

01/07/2020 – 09:00 AM



New nevo.ai Features Extend Virtual Assistant Capabilities to Bring Intelligent Services, Virtual Agent, and More

01/07/2020 – 09:00 AM



New Survey Released at CES 2020 Reveals “Cool Factor” is Top Motivator for Smart Home Investment

01/07/2020 – 09:00 AM



Unveiled at CES2020, CHASING M2 Targets Light-Duty Business Market

01/07/2020 – 08:27 AM



Libre Wireless Technologies Introduces Revolutionary New Universal Wireless Audio Streaming and Multiroom Audio End Point

01/07/2020 – 08:20 AM



Targus Wins CES 2020 Innovation Award for DisplayLink-Based Quad 4K Universal Docking Station

01/07/2020 – 08:13 AM



Mobilestack Provides Affordable Cyber-secure WiFi and Security Service for Small Business, Branch-Office and AirBNB Hosts

01/07/2020 – 08:00 AM



DigiLens Unveils Crystal50, the Next Generation of Extended Reality (XR) Lens

01/07/2020 – 08:00 AM



Misty Robotics Launches First Misty II Application Template for Concierge Use

01/07/2020 – 08:00 AM



GuRu Wireless to Exhibit at CES 2020

01/07/2020 – 08:00 AM



CES 2020 Opens with Innovation That Will Change the World

01/07/2020 – 07:43 AM



CES 2020: Driving Revolutionized with Interactive Mixed Reality Windshield by Futurus Technology

01/07/2020 – 07:00 AM



CES Day One: P&G Showcases Insights and Analytics Fueling the Future of Consumer Products; Advocates for Consumer Privacy Protections

01/07/2020 – 06:20 AM



Moen 2020: Revolutionizing the Way Consumers Connect With Water

01/07/2020 – 06:05 AM



Array by Hampton Adds Versatile Video Doorbell, Geofencing Garage Door Opener to Smart Home Security Line

01/07/2020 – 06:05 AM



Razer Pushes the Boundaries of PC and Mobile Gaming at CES 2020

01/07/2020 – 06:01 AM



Karamba Security Announces Production Agreements to Secure 1M Connected Devices

01/07/2020 – 06:00 AM



Intevac Announces Debut of DIAMOND DOG™ Screen Protectors With DiamondClad™ Tempered Glass

01/07/2020 – 06:00 AM



New Food AI Looks Inside Your Fridge To Help You Find The Perfect Things To Cook With What You ALREADY Have

01/07/2020 – 06:00 AM



Moms MIA: Women Missing from CES Due to Limited Breast Pumping Facilities

01/07/2020 – 06:00 AM



Wind River Collaborates with Baidu on Autonomous Driving Platform

01/07/2020 – 06:00 AM



Avnet Launches New IoT Partner Program at CES 2020 to Accelerate IoT Adoption and Speed Time to Value

01/07/2020 – 06:00 AM



Wearsafe Labs Introduces Mobile Personal Safety Devices with Accident Insurance Protection at CES 2020

01/07/2020 – 06:00 AM



InFocus Launches New Line of Frameless-Designed Infinity 4K Smart TVs in North America during CES 2020

01/07/2020 – 06:00 AM



Position Imaging CEO, Ned Hill, Has Been Recognized as a Thought Leader and Innovator by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)

01/07/2020 – 06:00 AM



Aryballe Announces New High-Volume, Low-Cost Universal Odor Sensor for Consumer Applications

01/07/2020 – 06:00 AM



Pioneer Steering the Way to the Future at CES 2020

01/07/2020 – 06:00 AM



E Ink Announces Color Portfolio for Smart Retail, Education and Consumer Electronics

01/07/2020 – 06:00 AM



Horseware Ireland Announces Revolutionary Fitness Tracker for Horses Powered by Taoglas

01/07/2020 – 06:00 AM



Plus.ai Launches Safety Testing Program and Plans to Test Its Self-Driving Trucks in All Permissible Continental States by End of 2020

01/07/2020 – 06:00 AM



Sunflower Labs Announces Availability of World’s First Fully Autonomous Residential Security Drone

01/07/2020 – 06:00 AM



Echodyne Releases White Paper on Highly Adaptive Radar for Cognitive Imaging

01/07/2020 – 06:00 AM



Luminar Launches Perception Engine with Subscription Service

01/07/2020 – 06:00 AM



CES 2020: Trailblazing Taiwan Companies Unveil Smart Technologies for Our Smart Future

01/07/2020 – 06:00 AM



Pioneer Debuts Range of NEX In-Dash Receivers With Amazon Alexa Built-In at CES 2020

01/07/2020 – 05:32 AM



Applied Information Showcases C-V2X Transportation Infrastructure Featuring Qualcomm 9150 C-V2X Platform at CES 2020

01/07/2020 – 05:30 AM



AllGo partners with Access Europe for its Next Gen Media Engine for Autonomous Cars

01/07/2020 – 05:00 AM



Kopin to Showcase Latest Advances in its Lightning® OLED Microdisplay Line-Up at CES 2020

01/07/2020 – 05:00 AM



Technology Firms Launching First ATSC 3.0 NEXTGEN TV Consumer Products for U.S. Market

01/07/2020 – 05:00 AM



TiVo Unveils TiVo Stream 4K

01/07/2020 – 05:00 AM



AEye and Intvo Demo Advanced Pedestrian Intent Capabilities at CES 2020

01/07/2020 – 05:00 AM



Skyworks Enables Top Smart Home Security Systems

01/07/2020 – 05:00 AM



ARRIS Expands Flagship Wi-Fi 6 Tri-Band Mesh Portfolio with New SURFboard mAX System

01/07/2020 – 05:00 AM



TDK and Qualcomm Technologies drive robotics industry forward with new TDK RoboKit supporting Qualcomm Robotics RB3 Platform and Robot Operating System (ROS)

01/07/2020 – 05:00 AM



Trend Micro Collaborates with Esteemed Tech Investors to Pick the Startup Stars of Tomorrow at CES 2020

01/07/2020 – 05:00 AM



TDK announces availability of new MEMS-based “sonar on a silicon chip” ultrasonic time-of-flight sensor with extended sensing range

01/07/2020 – 05:00 AM



TDK announces fault tolerant motion sensing product family for industrial applications

01/07/2020 – 05:00 AM



World’s First Quantum-Safe Connected Car Secured by ISARA

01/07/2020 – 04:00 AM



FLIR Systems and ANSYS to Speed Thermal Camera Machine Learning for Safer Cars

01/07/2020 – 04:00 AM



Actronika Launches Its Own Haptic Jacket: Real-Life Sensations, for Unique Virtual Experiences

01/07/2020 – 03:00 AM



Energous Announces WattUp Customer and Partner Product Demonstrations at CES 2020

01/07/2020 – 03:00 AM



Impossible Foods Serves up Impossible™ Pork Made from Plants and Impossible™ Sausage Made from Plants — The Startup’s First All-New Products Since the Blockbuster Impossible™ Burger

01/07/2020 – 02:00 AM



CES 2020: pmdtechnologies to Showcase New 3D VGA ToF Module

01/06/2020 – 11:58 PM



NewSound Launches POCO X, a TWS Earphone for Healthy Hearing and Primo W, a WattUp® enabled Hearing Aid at CES2020

01/06/2020 – 11:00 PM



Farasis Energy Breaks Through the Electric Vehicle Market Thanks to ESI’s Virtual Prototyping

01/06/2020 – 10:06 PM



Inspired by the future: The Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR

01/06/2020 – 09:13 PM



Nikon Announces D780 DSLR, COOLPIX P950, 120-300mm, and Z 70-200mm at CES 2020; More Info at B&H Photo

01/06/2020 – 09:01 PM



McAfee Brings Its Internet Security Solutions on Flipkart

01/06/2020 – 07:00 PM



Black Shark as the Best Portable Gaming Station Showcases the Various Possibilities of Mobile Gaming at CES2020

01/06/2020 – 06:00 PM



Western Digital Brings Innovations to CES 2020 With Demo of Industry-First 8TB SuperSpeed USB 20Gbps Portable SSD Prototype

01/06/2020 – 06:00 PM



Velodyne Lidar Announces Anand Gopalan as New CEO

01/06/2020 – 04:45 PM



2020 CES: Intel Brings Innovation to Life with Intelligent Tech Spanning the Cloud, Network, Edge & PC

01/06/2020 – 04:00 PM



SABRE-Security Equipment Corporation to Exhibit at CES 2020

01/06/2020 – 03:54 PM



TCL Unveils World’s First Next Generation Mini-LED Technology at CES 2020

01/06/2020 – 03:00 PM



ASUS Unveils All-New Lineup of Lifestyle, Business and Gaming Innovations at CES 2020

01/06/2020 – 03:00 PM



ASUS ROG Announces the Zephyrus G14 and the Zephyrus G15 for Powerful, Ultra-Portable Gaming

01/06/2020 – 03:00 PM



ASUS Republic of Gamers Unveils New Gaming Lineup at CES 2020

01/06/2020 – 03:00 PM



ASUS ROG Announces New Lineup of Esports-Ready Strix Gaming Desktops

