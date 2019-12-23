Rydeen to Showcase Tombo360 Rearview Mirror/DVR with Video Surveillance

TORRANCE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BSS2–Rydeen Mobile Electronics, a cutting-edge electronics designer and manufacturer dedicated exclusively to advanced vehicle driver safety, announces a new and unique 360-degree video rearview replacement mirror with built-in touch capable 10-inch HD monitor. Unlike other mirrors that can capture and record DVR video, the Rydeen Tombo360 DVR Mirror also houses a 360-degree 4K High Definition digital video camera. Tombo, which means “dragonfly” in Japanese, symbolizes the capability of All-Seeing-Vision. It provides a full view of both the inside and outside of the vehicle from the vantage point of the rearview mirror.

The stunning 10-inch frameless mirror embeds a full-length touchscreen that controls and displays streaming 4K video. The single 360-degree camera streams and records video from all sides of the car. Users can then choose to display the front of the car, sides of the car and the rear seat, for monitoring passengers.

The mirror can also work with a backup camera with HD video quality.

Users can swipe left and right on the mirror to view the particular perspective they wish to see. They can also set the mirror to show split screen views of multiple angles (including left and right-side lanes or front view plus backseat). See quick video clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TRMx2_CB3hc

When the DVR mirror is off, it becomes a normal reflective mirror, however, the video recording can continue in the background.

What makes this product so unique is that the Tombo360 can show a 360-degree view simultaneously on all multiple view selections for complete viewing coverage. The Tombo360 mirror can also stream video from behind the car and automatically switch to a rearview when the car is in reverse.

In the future, Rydeen will add 4G/5G capability to the Tombo360, so that it becomes a “virtual technology hub” for any car, including older vehicles. With the optional wireless 4G/5G connection, parents can check on teen drivers in real time, viewing both the car cabin AND the surroundings of the car, or owners may view a parked car’s condition and surroundings at any time. If a car was damaged while parked overnight, the owner can view video footage of the incident directly from the mirror or on their smartphone or tablet from the cloud storage.

Rydeen Mobile Electronics CEO and Founder Phil Maeda said, “Even older vehicles can benefit from cutting edge technology with the Tombo360 mirror. This is the only automotive mirror of its kind that combines both streaming video and a 360-degree camera for views in and around the vehicle,” he continued, “The Tombo360 now becomes the base platform for adding future technology; not only 4G or 5G, but also facial recognition or unattended vehicle security.”

Unlike other 360-degree cameras that present a rounded, “fish-eye,” distorted image, the Tombo360 uses internal processing to flatten the image and present a bright, clear, and realistic view.

Our system uses a Sony® Hi-Res CMOS sensor with advanced HDR (High Dynamic Range) technology, adjusting lighting conditions for clarity and perfect resolution in any situation. This is important when the outside lighting is bright and sunny, but the inside cabin lighting is darker. Rydeen has overcome this lighting challenge, which continues to plague most other systems.

Users may change the camera angle to face the front. Then the Tombo360 mirror can view the right and left views beyond the A-pillar of a vehicle to see the outside view without obstacles. It can automatically change the screen view for blind spot elimination. The mirror also automatically triggers the optional rear camera when the car is placed in reverse, offering a seamless system for all driving directions.

“This is the first generation of our platform, which will continue to incorporate industry leading technology,” added Maeda.

Rydeen will display the Tombo360 at International CES, January 7-10, 2020 at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, Suite 2230. Please feel free to contact us at 310-787-7880 or sales@rydeenmobile.com to arrange a meeting or demonstration.

About Rydeen:

At Rydeen Mobile Electronics, our mission is to provide the safest vehicle driving experience with solution-based products and technologies, aiming for ZERO auto accidents & auto thefts, thus creating “peace of mind everyday” to consumers worldwide! For more information, visit our website at www.rydeenmobile.com.

