Univision Ends 2019 as the Undisputed Leader in News Among U.S. Hispanics

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Univision News, the award-winning news division of Univision Communications Inc., is set to wrap 2019 as the most trusted, go-to news source for Hispanic America. For the calendar year, Univision will be crowned home to the No. 1 news program with Hispanics in early morning, noon, fringe, evening, late night, primetime news magazine, and Sunday morning public affairs among the important Adult 18-49 demographic. On average, Univision News reaches nearly 5 million Hispanic Adult 18-49 viewers weekly, out-delivering its English-language broadcast (+34%) and cable (+89%) network competition, as well as Telemundo (+57%) by double-digit audience advantages.

“ Univision’s undisputed leadership in Spanish-language news is the result of our commitment to serve the U.S. Hispanic community with journalistic excellence on all platforms,” stated Daniel Coronell, president, Univision News. “ We are grateful to our audience for making us their preferred source of news and information and we will continue to fulfill our mission by providing our community the news and information they need to lead informed lives.”

In 2019, Univision has aired 13 of the top 20 news programs among U.S. Hispanic Adults 18-49. Additionally, 91% of Univision’s Adult 18-49 news audience is exclusive and not reached on English-language broadcast or cable news. Univision News is also attracting an audience that is a generation younger than the average news viewer on English-language television (50 years old vs. 66 years old) as well as the highest millennial audience composition than news on English-language broadcast and cable networks.

In early morning, Univision’s “Despierta America” will once again rank as the No. 1 early morning news program for the year, delivering more Hispanic viewers than ABC’s “Good Morning America,” CBS’ “This Morning” and NBC’s “The Today Show” in the key demographic groups of Total Viewers 2+, Adults 18-34, Adults 18-49 and Adults 25-54. Airing Monday to Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., the morning news program is averaging 505,000 Total Viewers 2+, 60,000 Adults 18-34, 191,000 Adults 18-49 and 217,000 Adults 25-54. “Despierta America” is also outperforming “Un Nuevo Dia” on Telemundo with double-digit audience advantages among Total Viewers 2+ (+65%), Adults 18-34 (+74%), Adults 18-49 (+87%) and Adults 25-54 (+74%).

Co-hosted by Carolina Sarassa and Borja Voces, Univision’s weekday noon news program “Noticiero Univision: Edición Digital” is averaging 708,000 Total Viewers 2+, 112,000 Adults 18-34, 273,000 Adults 18-49 and 289,000 Adults 25-54. Airing Monday to Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m., “Noticiero Univision: Edición Digital” is the top-rated weekday noon news program with Total U.S. audience, outperforming CNN’s “Inside Politics,” FOX News Channel’s “Outnumbered” and MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” among Adults 18-34, Adults 18-49 and Adults 25-54. Compared to “Noticias Telemundo Mediodía,” “Noticiero Univision: Edición Digital” is delivering two times more viewers among Total Viewers 2+, Adults 18-34, Adults 18-49 and Adults 25-54.

Univision’s weekday afternoon news magazine program, “Primer Impacto,” airing 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., ranks as the No. 1 entertainment program in early fringe (Mon-Fri 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.) among Hispanics in Total Viewers 2+, Adults 18-34, Adults 18-49 and Adults 25-54. Co-hosted by Pamela Silva Conde and Michelle Galvan, the program is delivering 1.2 million Total Viewers 2+, 164,000 Adults 18-34, 437,000 Adults 18-49 and 478,000 Adults 25-54. “Primer Impacto” is outperforming Telemundo’s “Al Rojo Vivo” with double-digit audience advantages among Total Viewers 2+ (+36%), Adults 18-34 (+54%), Adults 18-49 (+58%) and Adults 25-54 (+53%).

“Noticiero Univision,” Univision’s weekday evening newscast airing from 6:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., is the No. 1 evening news program on broadcast television with Hispanic viewers for the 27th consecutive year, and bested the combined audience of “ABC World News Tonight,” “CBS Evening News” and “NBC Nightly News” among Total Viewers 2+ (+34% adv.), Adults 18-49 (+95% adv.) and Adults 25-54 (+74% adv.) including two times more Adults 18-34. Hosted by Ilia Calderón and Jorge Ramos, “Noticiero Univision” is averaging 1.6 million Total Viewers 2+, 216,000 Adults 18-34, 582,000 Adults 18-49 and 654,000 Adults 25-54. Additionally, “Noticiero Univision” is out-delivering “Noticias Telemundo” with double-digit audience advantages among Total Viewers 2+ (+38%), Adults 18-34 (+38%), Adults 18-49 (+42%) and Adults 25-54 (+42%).

Airing weekdays from 11:30 p.m. to 12:00 a.m., “Noticiero Univision: Edición Nocturna” is averaging 844,000 Total Viewers 2+, 101,000 Adults 18-34, 322,000 Adults 18-49 and 367,000 Adults 25-54. Co-hosted by Patricia Janiot and Enrique Acevedo, Univision’s late-night newscast is besting ABC’s “News: Nightline” with double-digit audience advantages among Adults 18-34 (+32%) and Adults 18-49 (+10%), while also attracting more Adult 18-34 viewers than many of the late night programs on English-language broadcast television including ABC’s “News: Nightline,” CBS’ “Late Late Show with James Corden,” as well as NBC”s “Last Call With Carson Daly” and “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

“Al Punto,” hosted by Jorge Ramos, is averaging 578,000 Total Viewers 2+, 62,000 Adults 18-34, 191,000 Adults 18-49 and 218,000 Adults 25-54 on Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. As the No. 1 Sunday morning public affairs program, “Al Punto” is attracting more Hispanic viewers than the combined audience of ABC’s “This Week,” CBS’ “Face The Nation,” NBC’s “Meet The Press” and “FOX News Sunday” among Adults 18-34 (+26% adv.), Adults 18-49 (+11% adv.) and Adults 25-54 (+2% adv.).

During Sunday primetime, Univision’s “Aquí y Ahora” will finish 2019 as the No. 1 primetime news magazine program with more Hispanic viewers than the combined audience of ABC’s “20/20,” CBS’ “60 Minutes” and “NBC Dateline” among Total Viewers 2+ (+52% adv.), Adults 18-49 (+20% adv.) and Adults 25-54 (+4% adv.). Hosted by Teresa Rodríguez, Ilia Calderón and Patricia Janiot, “Aquí y Ahora” is attracting 1.1 million Total Viewers 2+, 403,000 Adults 18-49 and 440,000 Adults 25-54 in the 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. time period. Later in the night, Univision’s “Crónicas,” airing from 10:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., is delivering two to three times more Hispanic viewers than the combined audience of CBS’ “48 Hours” and NBC’s “Dateline Mystery” among Total Viewers 2+, Adults 18-49 and Adults 25-54. Averaging 1.1 million Total Viewers 2+, 419,000 Adults 18-49 and 461,000 Adults 25-54, “Crónicas” positions Univision as the No. 1 Spanish-language network in the Sunday 10 p.m. hour with double-digit audience advantages over Telemundo among Total Viewers 2+ (+20%), Adults 18-49 (+16%) and Adults 25-54 (+15%).

