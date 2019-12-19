Comcast Business Congratulates Strategic SDN Partner Versa Networks On Being Named a Visionary in Gartner’s 2019 Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Comcast Business today extends congratulations to its strategic SDN partner, Versa Networks, on being recognized as a Visionary in the “Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure” for the second consecutive year. Additionally, Versa Networks received the highest score for Small/Midsize Enterprises/Regional WAN and scored in the top third for all four use cases in the companion Gartner analyst research report, “Critical Capabilities for WAN Edge Infrastructure.”

In September 2017, Comcast Business launched the Comcast Business ActiveCore SDN Platform – the first cable-delivered, gig-ready SDN platform in the country. At that time, Comcast Business also announced Software Defined Wide Area Networking (SD-WAN) as the first virtual network function (VNF) delivered on the ActiveCore platform. The SD-WAN solution combines Versa’s Cloud IP Platform with the power of Comcast’s Gig speed network.

“With the ActiveCore platform, our vision was to create a SDN platform upon which we could deliver multiple services, including SD-WAN. As a result, the decision to partner with Versa was easy given their depth of SD-WAN expertise, carrier-grade networking and multiproduct functionality,” said Bob Victor, Senior Vice President, Product Management, Comcast Business. “We want to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the entire Versa team on their Visionary designation in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure. We’re proud to partner with Versa and celebrate this exciting honor and industry validation.”

The Comcast Business ActiveCore platform, leveraging Versa, allows Comcast Business to be more agile and responsive – serving enterprise needs faster. ActiveCore delivers new services and network changes via software rather than through individually-managed and customized hardware. The platform features an embedded orchestration capability, allowing it to seamlessly deliver and manage multiple virtualized network functions (VNF). When combined with an open, extensible IT infrastructure, ActiveCore delivers better agility at lower costs. What’s more, the platform provides actionable performance data in a single view for smarter, faster decision making, helping customers quickly identify, troubleshoot and resolve issues across their entire enterprise. ActiveCore can easily be paired with Comcast’s high-performance, DOCSIS 3.1-based gigabit broadband service.

For access to a complimentary copy of the Gartner 2019 Critical Capabilities for WAN Edge Infrastructure research report, download here.

