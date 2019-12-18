Once homeless and abused, Katrina Walker wants to help viewers overcome their challenges

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–At a time when people are consumed by followers and likes, Katrina Walker wants people to redirect their attention to following their dreams and liking themselves more. It’s been a long road for the mother of four who was once homeless and abused by her four husbands to becoming a self-made millionaire and finding true love. She now wants to help others find solutions to the problems that seem to be holding them back.

She’s doing that through her new talk show on YouTube, Unbreakable Truths: The Katrina Walker Show, where she invites guests to promote their projects and share their stories and strategies for success.

TEASER TRAILER: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M8LH93EJ-4s

The show, which premiered September 2019, featured inspiring personalities, such as TV psychologist, Dr. Jeff Gardere; Chef Vanessa Cantave; Broadway star Brenda Braxton and Love & Hip Hop’s Tara Wallace.

ALL NEW SHOWS AIR BEGINNING THIS WEEK AND FEATURE THE FOLLOWING GUESTS:

ROXANNE SHANTE. Rapper, radio host and executive producer of her Netflix biopic Roxanne Roxanne. She is also a two-time breast cancer survivor.

Rapper, radio host and executive producer of her Netflix biopic She is also a two-time breast cancer survivor. CHARREAH K. JACKSON. Former Essence editor, CEO of Studio Social and the author of Boss Bride: The Powerful Woman’s Playbook for Love & Success

Former Essence editor, CEO of Studio Social and the author of KYM HAMPTON. WNBA legend, singer and motivational speaker

WNBA legend, singer and motivational speaker NANCY “MAMA” JONES. Personality from Keeping up with the Joneses, Love & Hip Hop: New York and Chrissy & Mr. Jones

Connect with Katrina Walker online:



Facebook | https://www.facebook.com/thekatrinawalker

Instagram | @mskatrinawalker

Contacts

Starr Johnson: 901-444-1505



Mbppromotions4@gmail.com