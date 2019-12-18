Reservations Begin for Pokémon Rooms on December 18 at APARTMENT HOTEL MIMARU

– Five Locations in Tokyo and Kyoto will Have Rooms Available beginning December 24





TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cosmos Initia Co., Ltd, a member of the Daiwa House Group, in collaboration with The Pokémon Company, announced that reservations for Pokémon Rooms at APARTMENT HOTEL MIMARU locations in Tokyo and Kyoto, are open as of today for stays beginning Tuesday, December 24th, onward.

Five MIMARU Locations (see note) in Tokyo and Kyoto will feature Pokémon Rooms with Pokémon-themed décor such as giant sleeping Snorlax and dishes with Poké Ball patterns. All guests will also receive complimentary Pokémon merchandise exclusive to the hotel.



The online reservation system will open at noon Japan Standard Time on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at



https://pokemon.mimaruhotels.com/en-us

NOTE: Check the available locations at the website listed above. One of the locations in Kyoto will open for business on February 6, 2020.

An Overview of Pokémon Rooms



The walls of the dining and sleeping areas in each Pokémon Room feature a unique wallpaper with a Poké Ball motif. There will also be a giant stuffed Snorlax in each room and dishes in the kitchen area with original designs. There will also be mugs and plates for guests during their stay.

Original Merchandise as Gifts for our Guests

An original-design drawstring bag, not for sale elsewhere

An original-design welcome card, not for sale elsewhere

Two original-design hand towels, not for sale elsewhere

NOTE: There are two types of hand towels with unique designs for the Tokyo and Kyoto locations.



NOTE: The Tokyo locations are at Ueno EAST and Hatchobori. The Kyoto locations are at Shinmachi Sanjo, Kyoto Station, and Kawaramachi Gojo.

Rooms are available for stays beginning Tuesday, December 24, 2019, onward (subject to availability). NOTE: Reservations are accepted starting at noon Japan Standard Time on Wednesday, December 18, 2019.

• Hotels Offering Pokémon Rooms

Pokémon Rooms will be available at the following five facilities.

• MIMARU Tokyo, Ueno East, 4-26-3 Higashiueno, Taito-ku, Tokyo 110-0015

Three minute walk from the Iriya exit of JR Ueno Station



https://mimaruhotels.com/en/ja-jp/ueno-east/

• MIMARU Tokyo, Hatchobori, 3-8-8 Nihonbashi Kayabacho Chuo-ku, Tokyo 103-0025

Two minute walk from Exit A5 or B1 of Hatchobori Station



https://mimaruhotels.com/en/ja-jp/hatchobori/

• MIMARU Kyoto, Shinmachi Sanjo, 105 Shinmachi-dori, Sankyo-dori, Nakagyo-ku, Kyoto 604-8206

Five minute walk from Exit 4-2 of Karasuma-oike Station



https://mimaruhotels.com/en/ja-jp/shinmachi-sanjo/

• MIMARU Kyoto Station, 15-1 Higashisanjo, Higashikujo, Minami-ku, Kyoto 601-8004

Two minute walk from Hachijo East Exit of JR Kyoto Station



https://mimaruhotels.com/en/ja-jp/kyoto-station/

• MIMARU Kyoto, Kawaramachi Gojo, 17-1 Hiraicho, Nishitakasegawasuji, Shimogyo-ku, Kyoto 600-8118



Note: The MIMARU Kyoto, Kawaramachi Gojo facility plans to open on February 6, 2020.

Three minute walk from Exit 1 of Kiyomizu-gojo Station



https://mimaruhotels.com/en/ja-jp/kawaramachi-gojo/

​​​​​​​© 2019 Pokémon. © 1995–2019 Nintendo, Creatures Inc., GAME FREAK Inc.

• APARTMENT HOTEL MIMARU



APARTMENT HOTEL MIMARU, online at https://mimaruhotels.com/, is an urban-style hotel designed to cater to the needs of families or groups for medium- to long-term stays, and offer rooms complete with kitchenettes, and living and dining spaces. With the space and services that allow families to relax in 40m2 (430.6ft2) rooms, this hotel chain offers a new way to stay in Japan.

Contacts

Kazuyuki Tanaka, Yuki Okihara



Marketing Section, Management Department



Cosmos Hotel Management Co., Ltd.



Tel: +81-3-5444-3600



Email: info@chm.cigr.co.jp